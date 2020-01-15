Quick links

Report: Goodison Park talent wanted by loan club amid Arsenal, Tottenham links

Olly Dawes
Everton defender Jonjoe Kenny finds himself a wanted man.

According to the Daily Mail, Schalke want to sign right back Jonjoe Kenny permanently after being impressed with his loan spell from Everton.

Kenny, 22, joined Schalke on loan over the summer, with Everton preferring to go with more experienced cover at right back as Djibril Sidibe came in to compete with Seamus Coleman.

Everton made sure to put a permanent option into the Sidibe deal, meaning that if Kenny became a wanted man this summer, they had a replacement lined up.

 

That situation may now be materialising, as it's claimed that Schalke want to sign Kenny on a full-time basis, with the Englishman shining in Gelsenkirchen.

Kenny has hit a goal and two assists in 17 games for Schalke, with David Wagner unsurprisingly keen to keep him at the club beyond the end of the season.

Whether Everton will sell one of their homegrown prospects remains to be seen, but Kenny is attracting major interest off the back of his displays.

The Daily Mail recently noted that Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur are all keen on Kenny, meaning Everton face a big decision on his future.

Kenny could be Everton's right back of the future, but after playing regularly at Schalke, he may want similar playing time moving forward at Goodison Park – and the Toffees need to consider just how highly they rate him.

