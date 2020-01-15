Quick links

Report: Club hatch plan to sign Tottenham ace, one swap offer allegedly made already

Christian Eriksen of Tottenham Hotspur looks dejected during the UEFA Champions League group B match between Tottenham Hotspur and Bayern Muenchen at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on October 1,...
Inter Milan remain keen on Tottenham Hotspur ace Christian Eriksen.

According to the Daily Mail, Inter Milan are hoping to tempt Tottenham Hotspur into a part-exchange deal for Christian Eriksen because of their injury problems.

Inter have allegedly failed with an £8.5million bid for Eriksen, with the Italians seemingly hoping to land a bargain given that he is out of contract this summer.

Eriksen certainly isn't staying at Tottenham, but Spurs have told them to fork out £20million to sign the Danish playmaker this month – meaning Inter need to more than double their bid.

 

It's added that Inter hope to use Tottenham's injury problems to engineer a part-exchange deal, with multiple players allegedly on the table.

Spurs are missing Hugo Lloris, Ben Davies, Tanguy Ndombele, Moussa Sissoko and Harry Kane right now, and Inter seemingly hope to throw some players at Tottenham.

One player has already been offered to Spurs according to Gianluca Di Marzio, as midfielder Matias Vecino was allegedly pushed to Tottenham last week.

There has been no movement on that, but the Daily Mail's report claims that Mourinho would still like an experienced midfield option even with Gedson Fernandes arriving on loan to bolster that area.

Vecino, a 28-year-old Uruguayan midfielder, certainly ticks that box, but Daniel Levy is a tough negotiator – and he won't allow Spurs to be taken advantage of by Inter, even with those injury problems.

Olly is a Sports Management graduate and aspiring journalist, with most of his work surrounding football or NFL. He has formed two of his own sites, as well as contributing to a number of others before starting with Here Is The City.

