Report: £2m Rodgers signing has asked to leave Celtic after Tuesday's news

Celtic striker Vakoun Issouf Bayo may be on the move this month.

According to The Scottish Sun, Celtic striker Vakoun Issouf Bayo has asked to leave the club on loan for the second half of the season.

It's claimed that the Ivorian has requested a temporary exit from Parkhead, and hopes to finalise a move to another club before the transfer deadline later this month.

The news of striker Patryk Klimala's arrival on Tuesday pushes Bayo even further down the Celtic pecking order, and it seems that he's now ready to go and play elsewhere after seeing the Polish attacker arrive.

Teams in the Netherlands and Switzerland are allegedly keen to sign Bayo, but he's also open to joining another Scottish side for the rest of the season.

That may be ideal for Celtic, as they would be able to see how Bayo actually fares in Scottish football after a frustrating year at Parkhead.

Bayo, a £2million signing by Brendan Rodgers from Dunajska Streda, has made just 13 appearances for Celtic, scoring only one goal.

If he isn't going to feature under Neil Lennon, then he needs to go out and play games, so loaning him out is absolutely the right move for Celtic.

So far, it looks like Bayo is a Rodgers flop, and a loan exit may be a final chance for the striker to prove that he is worthy of playing for Celtic moving forward.