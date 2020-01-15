Quick links

Celtic

Scottish Premiership

Report: £2m Rodgers signing has asked to leave Celtic after Tuesday's news

Olly Dawes
Celtic's Ivorian forward Vakoun Issouf Bayo leaves the pitch after receiving a red card during the UEFA Europa League Group E football match between Rennes (stade Rennais FC) and Celtic...
Olly Dawes Profile Pic
Olly Dawes

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Celtic striker Vakoun Issouf Bayo may be on the move this month.

Vakoun Bayo of Celtic celebrates scoring the opening goal during the Betfred Scottish League Cup quarter final match between Celtic and Partick Thistle at Celtic Park on September 25, 2019...

According to The Scottish Sun, Celtic striker Vakoun Issouf Bayo has asked to leave the club on loan for the second half of the season.

It's claimed that the Ivorian has requested a temporary exit from Parkhead, and hopes to finalise a move to another club before the transfer deadline later this month.

Subscribe

The news of striker Patryk Klimala's arrival on Tuesday pushes Bayo even further down the Celtic pecking order, and it seems that he's now ready to go and play elsewhere after seeing the Polish attacker arrive.

 

Teams in the Netherlands and Switzerland are allegedly keen to sign Bayo, but he's also open to joining another Scottish side for the rest of the season.

That may be ideal for Celtic, as they would be able to see how Bayo actually fares in Scottish football after a frustrating year at Parkhead.

Bayo, a £2million signing by Brendan Rodgers from Dunajska Streda, has made just 13 appearances for Celtic, scoring only one goal.

Celtic's Ivorian forward Vakoun Issouf Bayo leaves the pitch after receiving a red card during the UEFA Europa League Group E football match between Rennes (stade Rennais FC) and Celtic...

If he isn't going to feature under Neil Lennon, then he needs to go out and play games, so loaning him out is absolutely the right move for Celtic.

So far, it looks like Bayo is a Rodgers flop, and a loan exit may be a final chance for the striker to prove that he is worthy of playing for Celtic moving forward.

Vakoun Issouf Bayo of Celtic FC in an arial duel with Daniel Granli of AIK during a UEFA Europa League qualification match between AIK and Celtic FC at Friends arena on August 29, 2019 in...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Olly Dawes Profile Pic

Olly Dawes

Olly is a Sports Management graduate and aspiring journalist, with most of his work surrounding football or NFL. He has formed two of his own sites, as well as contributing to a number of others before starting with Here Is The City.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch