Report: 22-year-old PL defender wants to join Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace, Southampton and Brighton & Hove Albion are all competing to sign Tottenham Hotspur defender Kyle Walker-Peters.

According to the Telegraph, Tottenham Hotspur right-back Kyle Walker-Peters wants to join Crystal Palace.

Sky Sports have reported how Palace, Brighton & Hove Albion and Southampton are all in the race to take Walker-Peters on loan from Spurs.

It seems that the England youth international has made up his mind though, and it is Palace that he wants to join.

The move would make a lot of sense for both Palace and Spurs if it was to go through.

The Eagles are still looking for a replacement for Aaron Wan-Bissaka at right-back, while Tottenham want the 22-year-old to get regular game time.

It could be a blow to both Southampton and Brighton to miss out on the youngster though, as they had been eager to strengthen in defence this January.

Palace still have not agreed a deal with Spurs for Walker-Peters, but with the player now apparently having a desire to go to Selhurst Park, it would be a surprise if a move doesn’t go through by the end of the month.