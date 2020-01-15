Quick links

Tottenham Hotspur

Premier League

Report: 22-year-old PL defender wants to join Crystal Palace

John Verrall
Kyle Walker-Peters of Tottenham Hotspur and Matt Ritchie of Newcastle United in action
John Verrall Profile Pic
John Verrall

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Crystal Palace, Southampton and Brighton & Hove Albion are all competing to sign Tottenham Hotspur defender Kyle Walker-Peters.

Kyle Walker-Peters of Spurs in actionduring the Premier League match between Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur at the Etihad Stadium on August 17, 2019 in Manchester, United Kingdom.

According to the Telegraph, Tottenham Hotspur right-back Kyle Walker-Peters wants to join Crystal Palace.

Sky Sports have reported how Palace, Brighton & Hove Albion and Southampton are all in the race to take Walker-Peters on loan from Spurs.

It seems that the England youth international has made up his mind though, and it is Palace that he wants to join.

 

The move would make a lot of sense for both Palace and Spurs if it was to go through.

The Eagles are still looking for a replacement for Aaron Wan-Bissaka at right-back, while Tottenham want the 22-year-old to get regular game time.

Kyle Walker-Peters of Tottenham Hotspur during a Tottenham Hotspur Training session on July 9, 2019 in Enfield, England.

It could be a blow to both Southampton and Brighton to miss out on the youngster though, as they had been eager to strengthen in defence this January.

Palace still have not agreed a deal with Spurs for Walker-Peters, but with the player now apparently having a desire to go to Selhurst Park, it would be a surprise if a move doesn’t go through by the end of the month.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
John Verrall Profile Pic

John Verrall

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

Register for TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch