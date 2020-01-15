Report: £20m Spurs man frustrated with the club's supporters

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Christian Eriksen has been jeered on two occasions by his own supporters now.

According to the Daily Mail, Christian Eriksen is frustrated with Tottenham Hotspur’s supporters treatment of him.

Eriksen was jeered off by sections of Tottenham’s support after he was taken off against Liverpool in Jose Mourinho’s side’s last Premier League match.

The Dane was also booed last night, after his name was read out on the team sheet before the Lilywhites’ FA Cup clash with Middlesbrough.

Eriksen is nearing the exit at Spurs, and his performances have been questioned by supporters of the North London side.

Eriksen has been no where near his best, and some Tottenham fans have accused him of failing to put in enough effort on the field.

With his future up in the air, Eriksen is now said to be frustrated by the way Tottenham fans have responded to him.

It seems that the 27-year-old could depart this month, with his contract running out at the end of the season and it all represents a sad end for a player who could have gone down as a Spurs great in different circumstances.

Eriksen has been a vital player for Spurs for much of his time in North London.

However, he has deservedly been criticised for his showings over the past year, which have been so far short of his best.

Eriksen now seems to hinder Spurs more than help their play when he does start.

And it is unlikely that too many Tottenham fans will be upset if he does make an exit in the coming weeks, with Inter looking like the most likely buyers, if they can meet Daniel Levy's £20 million asking price for the midfielder (Daily Mail).