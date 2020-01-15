'Really excellent': Some Tottenham fans react to their teenager's display last night

Tottenham Hotspur beat Middlesbrough 2-1 at home last night.

Tottenham Hotspur are through to the fourth round of the FA Cup after beating Middlesbrough 2-1 at home on Tuesday night.

Spurs drew their first game with Boro 1-1 earlier this month, meaning they had to do it all again in order to book a meeting with Southampton in the next round.

Jose Mourinho tinkered with his side, and it paid dividends early on as Giovani Lo Celso intercepted a pass from Boro goalkeeper Tomas Mejias, before cutting inside and slotting home on his left foot.

Another Argentine grabbed the second goal as Erik Lamela burst forward before beating Mejias with a smart finish, and Spurs then saw Lamela, Ryan Sessegnon and Lucas Moura waste first-half chances.

George Saville set up a nervy finish by puling a goal back for Boro from the edge of the box, but Spurs held on and booked their place in round four.

Mourinho will be pleased with the impact of Lamela and Lo Celso, but also left back Sessegnon, who came in for Danny Rose last night and turned in a decent display.

His first-half effort went close, and a bizarre second half miss was saved by the offside flag, and Spurs fans saw enough from the 19-year-old summer signing to be impressed.

Fans took to Twitter to praise Sessegnon as 'excellent', believing that he was one of the best players on the pitch and appears to have huge potential, whilst being able to make great decisions already at such a young age.

Sessegnon great movement and pace. Attacking intent lovely cmon lad — Ryan Matthews (@Ryan_Matt98) January 14, 2020

Convinced Ryan Sessegnon is England’s future LB. Kid can do it all. — James Cormack (@jamescormack_) January 14, 2020

Sessegnon makes such good decisions for such a young player. — Chris Miller (@WindyCOYS) January 14, 2020

Tan gangs and Sessegnon both been excellent tonight, hopefully looking good for the future at full back positions. #COYS #TOTMID — Andrew Maddren (@RodChopper) January 14, 2020

Seeing a lot of criticism of Sessegnon. Can you currently see the potential of a world beater like Trent ? No. But I can see a 19 year old who will be a very good player for us who is just finding his feet at a big club and regaining confidence after a very bad injury pic.twitter.com/WKFwy7y5ly — TAS (@coys100) January 15, 2020

Honestly, I thought Sessegnon was really excellent, particularly defensively. Got forward well, looked more confident. I'd genuinely be happy with him as 1st choice LB from here on out. #THFC — Jonny Evans (@JontyEvans) January 14, 2020

Tanganga and Lo Celso both played exceptionally today as did Lamela and Sessegnon! #THFC #COYS — Ross Norsworthy (@rossnorsworthy1) January 14, 2020

Impressed with Ryan Sessegnon today. The more game time, the more he will improve.



He’ll be a big player for us! #THFC #COYS — Harry Hotspur (@HarryHotspurWHL) January 15, 2020