'Really excellent': Some Tottenham fans react to their teenager's display last night

Tottenham Hotspur beat Middlesbrough 2-1 at home last night.

Ryan Sessegnon of Tottenham Hotspur controls the ball during the FA Cup Third Round Replay match between Tottenham Hotspur and Middlesbrough FC at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on January 14,...

Tottenham Hotspur are through to the fourth round of the FA Cup after beating Middlesbrough 2-1 at home on Tuesday night.

Spurs drew their first game with Boro 1-1 earlier this month, meaning they had to do it all again in order to book a meeting with Southampton in the next round.

Jose Mourinho tinkered with his side, and it paid dividends early on as Giovani Lo Celso intercepted a pass from Boro goalkeeper Tomas Mejias, before cutting inside and slotting home on his left foot.

 

Another Argentine grabbed the second goal as Erik Lamela burst forward before beating Mejias with a smart finish, and Spurs then saw Lamela, Ryan Sessegnon and Lucas Moura waste first-half chances.

George Saville set up a nervy finish by puling a goal back for Boro from the edge of the box, but Spurs held on and booked their place in round four.

Mourinho will be pleased with the impact of Lamela and Lo Celso, but also left back Sessegnon, who came in for Danny Rose last night and turned in a decent display.

Ryan Sessegnon of Tottenham Hotspur looks on during the FA Cup Third Round Replay match between Tottenham Hotspur and Middlesbrough FC at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on January 14, 2020 in...

His first-half effort went close, and a bizarre second half miss was saved by the offside flag, and Spurs fans saw enough from the 19-year-old summer signing to be impressed.

Fans took to Twitter to praise Sessegnon as 'excellent', believing that he was one of the best players on the pitch and appears to have huge potential, whilst being able to make great decisions already at such a young age.

Olly is a Sports Management graduate and aspiring journalist, with most of his work surrounding football or NFL. He has formed two of his own sites, as well as contributing to a number of others before starting with Here Is The City.

