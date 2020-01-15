19-year-old 'great player' reportedly on Rangers radar makes decision on future

Steven Gerrard's Glasgow Rangers were reportedly hoping to bring Conor Gallagher to Ibrox on loan.

Glasgow Rangers have been linked with Conor Gallagher this season, Steven Gerrard reportedly hoping to bring the Chelsea man to Ibrox on loan this season.

The 19-year-old has had an impressive spell on loan with English Championship side Charlton Athletic, becoming a regular in Lee Bowyer's starting XI.

As such, Football London reported last week that Gallagher was on Rangers' radar, though numerous other clubs were linked with his services, including Burnley, Norwich City, West Bromwich Albion, Millwall and Swansea City

With Chelsea recalling him from his Charlton loan spell, speculation over Gallagher's immediate future intensified, but in the end, Rangers have been unable to get their hands on him, with Swansea instead snapping him up for the rest of the season.

Gallagher was part of the England Under-17 side which won the World Cup under Swansea head coach Steve Cooper, who has also snapped up fellow U17 world champions Rhian Brewster and Marc Guehi on loan.

Even though the Blues youngster probably could have learned a fair bit under Gerrard, one of the top box-to-box midfielders in the world during his playing career, it looks as though the prospect of playing under a manager who has previously got the best out of him was probably was swayed it in the end.

"The kid’s doing so well, I don’t know how much more I can praise him. It’s not just what he brings in possession, his work-rate… he’s everywhere. He’s literally everywhere," Bowyer, himself a dynamic, box-to-box midfielder in his playing days, told Charlton’s website in October.

“He just does not stop working for the team and we’re lucky to have him. He’s a great player and Chelsea have got a good one there. He’s only 19 and he’s got so much to learn about the game but he’s fearless and he leaves everything out on the pitch and he can play, the kid can play."