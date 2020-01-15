'Put somebody else's boots on': Martin Keown claims Tottenham man was 'suffering' v Boro

Tottenham Hotspur progressed through to the fourth round of the FA Cup on Tuesday night.

Martin Keown has claimed that Davinson Sanchez was 'suffering' during Tottenham's 2-1 FA Cup replay win over Middlesbrough on Tuesday night.

The BBC Sport pundit claimed that it seemed as though the Spurs man had 'put somebody else's boots on' that's how poorly he was performing.

Despite a goal towards the end, it was a relatively comfortable evening for Tottenham, but not for Sanchez who looked rash on occasions.

Speaking to Match of the Day Live on BBC One (14/01/20 8pm start), Keown, whilst on commentary, was sharing his thoughts on Sanchez's performances.

“It has been a difficult evening for him, hasn't it?” Keown told MOTD. “It's almost as if he put somebody else's boots on.

“This ball [a cross from the right], he doesn't sort his feet out at all. It's bread and butter [for him to clear it]. [But] he's casual [and ends up slicing his clearance for a corner]. I think I'd be in his ear if I was playing alongside him.

“You think Sanchez is suffering tonight. He has been in and out of the team. You got to be strong mentally. You have got to believe in yourself because when the new manager comes into town you have to back yourself.

“Pochettino brought him to the club. You have to show belief in yourself. He is a fine player. He has good attributes. He has just got to put the performances in.”

It just seemed as though Sanchez was just having one of those days as the Tottenham man will be grateful that none of his problematic play led to any goals being conceded.

Whilst Jose Mourinho will be disappointed his team failed to secure yet another clean sheet, he will be glad that they have booked their passage into the next round of the competition.

A Champions League finish at the end of the season and a very healthy cup run in the FA Cup is still on the cards for Mourinho.