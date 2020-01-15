Quick links

Celtic

Scottish Premiership

'Put Gers to the sword': Some Celtic fans want £2m Bhoy sent to league rivals

Aiden Cusick
A fan is seen during the UEFA Champions League group B match between Celtic FC and Bayern Muenchen at Celtic Park on October 31, 2017 in Glasgow, United Kingdom.
Aiden Cusick
Aiden Cusick

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Vakoun Issouf Bayo could be on his way out of Celtic this month.

13th February 2019, Lennoxtown Training Centre, Glasgow, Scotland; Celtic Training session ahead of their Europa League tie against Valencia on 14th February; Vakoun Issouf Bayo of Celtic

Celtic fans are reacting to reports Vakoun Issouf Bayo has requested a loan move.

The Scottish Sun made the claim after Celtic's capture of the Polish striker Patryk Klimala on Tuesday.

Subscribe

And according to the newspaper, Bayo will not rule out joining a rival Scottish Premiership club.

 

Bayo was brought to Celtic during last year's January transfer window by Brendan Rodgers, and cost the reigning champions a reported fee of £2 million.

But the Ivorian has only played 13 times for the Bhoys since then, and scored or made just two goals.

A fan is seen during the UEFA Champions League group B match between Celtic FC and Bayern Muenchen at Celtic Park on October 31, 2017 in Glasgow, United Kingdom.

Still, there are plenty of Celtic supporters unwilling to write him off just yet.

And the following Bhoys fans would like to see him flourish elsewhere in Scotland...

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Bayo still has three years left on his Celtic contract.

Although, at this stage, is likely that the Bhoys would struggle to recoup the money they paid through a permanent transfer.

And a successful loan move could be the best way of reviving the 23-year-old's valuation.

Celtic fans - where should your side send Bayo?

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Aiden Cusick

Aiden Cusick

Aiden is a journalism and broadcasting graduate with words in various places. He is a Sheffield Wednesday supporter constantly wondering what he did wrong in a previous life!

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch