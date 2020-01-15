'Put Gers to the sword': Some Celtic fans want £2m Bhoy sent to league rivals

Vakoun Issouf Bayo could be on his way out of Celtic this month.

Celtic fans are reacting to reports Vakoun Issouf Bayo has requested a loan move.

The Scottish Sun made the claim after Celtic's capture of the Polish striker Patryk Klimala on Tuesday.

And according to the newspaper, Bayo will not rule out joining a rival Scottish Premiership club.

Bayo was brought to Celtic during last year's January transfer window by Brendan Rodgers, and cost the reigning champions a reported fee of £2 million.

But the Ivorian has only played 13 times for the Bhoys since then, and scored or made just two goals.

Still, there are plenty of Celtic supporters unwilling to write him off just yet.

And the following Bhoys fans would like to see him flourish elsewhere in Scotland...

If we do loan him out, has to SPFL to see if he can cut it in the league. I think Motherwell would be ideal. — Gastro Celtic (@Gastro_Celtic) January 15, 2020

Hibs, Killie or Motherwell.

Get him a proper run of 1st team games..

He has the attributes, and record was good before joining us.

Needs game time, confidence and momentum.

I've not written him off yet — Gazzarinho (@gazzarinho1) January 15, 2020

Hibs — Kieran McCaig (@KieranMcCaig1) January 15, 2020

aye loan him tae Aberdeen or motherwell. a top 6 team anyway. — paddy jamieson (@Paddybolo1986) January 15, 2020

Definitely. Said it before, let Kilmarnock work their magic on him like they did with Ajer — Darén O'Coirbín (@DarreC) January 15, 2020

Rest of this season and the full next season on loan to either killie or hibs should work out playing every week. Definitely think theres a player in there. — Chris Canney (@canney_chris) January 15, 2020

Gee him too Aberdeen — GOVAN EMERALD CSC (@GovanEmerald) January 14, 2020

Give him to hearts they are trying to build.. — DC (@DC94__) January 15, 2020

Think he’d suit Killie and I’m sure they need a striker — James Campbell (@underagemaddog) January 14, 2020

Send him to Aberdeen — Johnny Linnie (@Linndogg) January 15, 2020

Would love him to go to Killie, Motherwell or Hibs — CXVI (@chattinchite) January 14, 2020

Motherwell loan would make a lot of sense- wouldn’t need to up sticks and could hopefully help do some damage in the games against zombies. — RAM Cru (@foxgutdaata) January 15, 2020

Announce Bayo to Motherwell and Turnbull to Celtic — Paddy (@RogicEsque) January 14, 2020

If Bayo’s going out on loan the only SPFL team that makes sense for him is Motherwell — Matt Evans (@SkylandsCSC) January 15, 2020

Loaning bayo to an SPL side like Killie or Motherwell makes way more sense . — skelper (@gloriouslytic) January 15, 2020

Bayo to Aberdeen would suit me fine. Help put rangers to the sword — Jack Dempsey (@JKDDevelopments) January 14, 2020

Griff to Aberdeen, Bayo to Motherwell......help both teams challenge Sevco for 2nd place. — JustinMW (@Juggsybhoy) January 15, 2020

Bayo still has three years left on his Celtic contract.

Although, at this stage, is likely that the Bhoys would struggle to recoup the money they paid through a permanent transfer.

And a successful loan move could be the best way of reviving the 23-year-old's valuation.

Celtic fans - where should your side send Bayo?