President speaks about £40m striker's future, after reports Steve Bruce really wants to sign him for Newcastle United

Newcastle United boss Steve Bruce is said to be interested in Moussa Dembele, who has been in fine form in France this season.

Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas has told RMC, as quoted by Get France Football, that Lyon striker Moussa Dembele will not be going anywhere this month, just hours after he was linked with a move to Newcastle United.

The Daily Star claimed that Steve Bruce would love to sign Dembele for Newcastle, as he prepares to ask Mike Ashley for a big money signing this month.

However, it seems that any hopes Bruce had of completing a deal for Dembele are already dead in the water after Aulas’s words.

“We have not changed our minds,” the French side’s president said of the £40 million-rated forward (Daily Record).

“We already made this issue clear in August. Moussa is an excellent player. A player who we need. We are taking explicit measures in our recruitment to not bring someone in who will compete for his position. It is not a question of money. Moussa will be with us.”

Dembele may have been Bruce’s dream signing, but even before Aulas’s comments Newcastle’s chances of signing the French striker seemed slim.

Dembele is regarded as one of the best strikers in France right now, and his signing would have been a real statement of intent from Newcastle.

With clubs from across Europe circling though, it would have been a surprise if Dembele considered moving to St. James’ Park, even if Newcastle could have agreed a price with Lyon.

The clinical forward has struck 11 goals in 19 Ligue 1 appearances this term, and it seems likely that he will continue to play a key role until the end of the current campaign, when his future will come into sharp focus once again.