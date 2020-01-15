Quick links

President speaks about £40m striker's future, after reports Steve Bruce really wants to sign him for Newcastle United

Steve Bruce, Manager of Newcastle United reacts as Joao Moutinho of Wolverhampton Wanderers is injured during the Premier League match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Newcastle United...
Newcastle United boss Steve Bruce is said to be interested in Moussa Dembele, who has been in fine form in France this season.

Moussa Dembele of Lyon celebrates his goal during the french League Cup (Coupe de la Ligue) at Stade de la Licorne on December 19, 2018 in Amiens, France.

Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas has told RMC, as quoted by Get France Football, that Lyon striker Moussa Dembele will not be going anywhere this month, just hours after he was linked with a move to Newcastle United.

The Daily Star claimed that Steve Bruce would love to sign Dembele for Newcastle, as he prepares to ask Mike Ashley for a big money signing this month.

However, it seems that any hopes Bruce had of completing a deal for Dembele are already dead in the water after Aulas’s words.

“We have not changed our minds,” the French side’s president said of the £40 million-rated forward (Daily Record).

 

“We already made this issue clear in August. Moussa is an excellent player. A player who we need. We are taking explicit measures in our recruitment to not bring someone in who will compete for his position. It is not a question of money. Moussa will be with us.”

Dembele may have been Bruce’s dream signing, but even before Aulas’s comments Newcastle’s chances of signing the French striker seemed slim.

Moussa Dembele of Lyon celebrates his goal during the french Ligue 1 match between Olympique Lyonnais (OL, Lyon) and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) at Groupama Stadium on February 3, 2019 in...

Dembele is regarded as one of the best strikers in France right now, and his signing would have been a real statement of intent from Newcastle.

With clubs from across Europe circling though, it would have been a surprise if Dembele considered moving to St. James’ Park, even if Newcastle could have agreed a price with Lyon.

The clinical forward has struck 11 goals in 19 Ligue 1 appearances this term, and it seems likely that he will continue to play a key role until the end of the current campaign, when his future will come into sharp focus once again.

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

