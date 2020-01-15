Player Leeds reportedly offered £10.3m for could join Premier League giants 12 months on

Leeds United appear to have an eye for a player.

Another of Leeds United's January 2019 targets could be on his way to a top-end Premier League club.

Swansea famously scuppered Daniel James's move to Leeds as the transfer window drew to a close.

And the Wales international later joined Manchester United for a reported fee of around £15 million.

But according to Championat, James wasn't the only played Leeds tried and failed to sign last year.

The Russian outlet claimed that the Whites had a €12 million (around £10.3m) offer rejected for the then Spartak Moscow striker, Ze Luis.

The Cape Verdean was later quoted as being keen to continue his career in English football, but it was back to Portugal with FC Porto that he eventually moved, for a reported fee of just £7.65m.

According to The Daily Mail, however, Ze Luis's wish could soon be granted, after he was offered on loan to Tottenham Hotspur.

Whether a deal goes ahead remains to be seen.

But if it does, it serves as yet another reminder of Leeds's talent-spotting ability - and specifically that of Victor Orta and Marcelo Bielsa.

If only they could get more of these players over the line.