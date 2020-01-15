Quick links

Player Leeds reportedly offered £10.3m for could join Premier League giants 12 months on

Leeds United director of football Victor Orta takes his seat during the Pre-season Friendly match between York City and Leeds United on July 10, 2019 in York, England.
Leeds United appear to have an eye for a player.

Daniel James of Manchester United during the Carabao Cup Semi Final match between Manchester United and Manchester City at Old Trafford on January 7, 2020 in Manchester, England.

Another of Leeds United's January 2019 targets could be on his way to a top-end Premier League club.

Swansea famously scuppered Daniel James's move to Leeds as the transfer window drew to a close.

And the Wales international later joined Manchester United for a reported fee of around £15 million.

 

But according to Championat, James wasn't the only played Leeds tried and failed to sign last year.

The Russian outlet claimed that the Whites had a €12 million (around £10.3m) offer rejected for the then Spartak Moscow striker, Ze Luis.

The Cape Verdean was later quoted as being keen to continue his career in English football, but it was back to Portugal with FC Porto that he eventually moved, for a reported fee of just £7.65m.

Ze Luis of FC Porto reacts during the Liga NOS match between FC Porto and Vitoria FC at Estadio do Dragao on August 17, 2019 in Porto, Portugal.

According to The Daily Mail, however, Ze Luis's wish could soon be granted, after he was offered on loan to Tottenham Hotspur.

Whether a deal goes ahead remains to be seen.

But if it does, it serves as yet another reminder of Leeds's talent-spotting ability - and specifically that of Victor Orta and Marcelo Bielsa.

If only they could get more of these players over the line.

Aiden is a journalism and broadcasting graduate with words in various places. He is a Sheffield Wednesday supporter constantly wondering what he did wrong in a previous life!

