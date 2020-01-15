Peter Shilton delivers verdict on Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford

Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford is first choice for both the Toffees and for England.

Peter Shilton has delivered his verdict on Everton goalkeeper and current England stopper Jordan Pickford, in conversation with The Guardian.

The 25-year-old has cemented the number one position for club and country, with 113 appearances for the Toffees and 24 caps for his nation.

Pickford was in especially inspired form during the 2018 World Cup, his heroics helping England to the semi-finals of the competition.

Since the tournament in Russia, Pickford has since played every minute of every Premier League game for Everton up to now, and has only missed the occasional friendly or dead rubber for England (Transfermarkt).

Admittedly, there have been slight dips in form for Everton which led to the odd bit of criticism by fans, rivals and neutrals, but on the whole, it doesn't look as though he's to be dislodged from between the sticks for club or country any time soon.

Shilton, England's record cap holder with 125 appearances, told The Guardian when asked what he thought of Pickford: "Jordan has done well for England.

"He’s made some vital saves and has a really good attitude. He’s commanding and one of the most brilliant kickers of a ball I’ve ever seen. But he does things he could improve upon."

Up next for Everton is Saturday's Premier League trip to West Ham, while England will contest friendlies against Italy and Denmark in the March international break.