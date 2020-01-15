Quick links

'Pathetic'...Some Tottenham fans unhappy with Mourinho decision

Dublin , Ireland - 19 November 2019; Troy Parrott of Republic of Ireland celebrates after scoring his side's third goal during the UEFA European U21 Championship Qualifier match between...
Tottenham striker was left out of the squad again.

Troy Parrott of Tottenham Hotspur walks off after the final whistle during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Burnley FC at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on December 07,...

Tottenham Hotspur head coach Jose Mourinho has come in for criticism from the club's own supporters after he chose not to select Troy Parrott for the FA Cup tie with Middlesbrough.

Parrott was not even named on the bench, just like against Liverpool at the weekend.

It had been hoped that the fact Boro are weaker opponents may be enough for Parrott to be selected in the squad.

 

Mourinho did find a place in the starting line up for Japhet Tanganga, and another youngster, Dennis Cirkin, who made the bench.

Parrott meanwhile was not involved at all, despite Harry Kane being out injured.

Tottenham did not need Parrott, winning comfortably, but the ease of victory suggested this was a game the young striker could have flourished in.

Harry Kane of Tottenham Hotspur (R) embraces Troy Parrott of Tottenham Hotspur following victory in the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Burnley FC at Tottenham Hotspur...

This was an ideal chance to give Parrott some minutes, and try and learn more about a teenager who has already represented Ireland at international level.

Here is a look at how Tottenham fans reacted to Parrott's absence.

Dan Coombs has been writing for HITC Sport full time since 2012 and has helped the website grow it's audience considerably during this period, while managing a team of writers. He has interviewed high profile names including Stuart Pearce and his work has been cited in Javier Hernandez's biography. In addition to football, Dan is a big fan of the NFL and NBA.

