'Pathetic'...Some Tottenham fans unhappy with Mourinho decision

Tottenham striker was left out of the squad again.

Tottenham Hotspur head coach Jose Mourinho has come in for criticism from the club's own supporters after he chose not to select Troy Parrott for the FA Cup tie with Middlesbrough.

Parrott was not even named on the bench, just like against Liverpool at the weekend.

It had been hoped that the fact Boro are weaker opponents may be enough for Parrott to be selected in the squad.

Mourinho did find a place in the starting line up for Japhet Tanganga, and another youngster, Dennis Cirkin, who made the bench.

Parrott meanwhile was not involved at all, despite Harry Kane being out injured.

Tottenham did not need Parrott, winning comfortably, but the ease of victory suggested this was a game the young striker could have flourished in.

This was an ideal chance to give Parrott some minutes, and try and learn more about a teenager who has already represented Ireland at international level.

Here is a look at how Tottenham fans reacted to Parrott's absence.

I wish Parrott would be given a chance #COYS — Steve hightower H ⚽️ (@Stevehightowe11) January 14, 2020

Not sure what Parrott has done/ got to do #COYS — Alex Reddick (@AlexReddick) January 14, 2020

I hope Parrott is injured and not just dismissed already by Jose. Similar age to Greenwood who is benefitting from game time and his under 19 ireland team mate just scored a hatrick for Norwich. At least have him on the bench FFS #coys — Mark (@batsyface) January 14, 2020

Strong line up, expect a comfortable win but it never is with us shame not to see parrott even on the bench. #COYS — Tottenham Till I Die (@tottenham_blogs) January 14, 2020

Leaving Parrott out AGAIN, only fit striker Spurs have and he won't give him a chance. Pathetic #THFC #JOSEOUT — Rich Gray (@Richgray27) January 14, 2020

Pity Parrott not starting or on the bench. Can’t afford to be wasting a talent like his. #THFC #COYS — John Hueston (@johnrhueston) January 14, 2020