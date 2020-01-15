Quick links

Tottenham Hotspur

Premier League

Our view: Tottenham links with targeting 33-year-old make no sense after Mourinho history

Olly Dawes
Diego Godin of FC Internazionale gestures during the Coppa Italia match between FC Internazionale and Cagliari Calcio at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza on January 14, 2020 in Milan, Italy.
Olly Dawes Profile Pic
Olly Dawes

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tottenham Hotspur have been strangely linked with Diego Godin.

STADIO GIUSEPPE MEAZZA, MILAN, ITALY - 2020

Tottenham Hotspur have today confirmed the signing of Benfica midfielder Gedson Fernandes, taking him on loan until the end of the 2020/2021 season.

Spurs will be delighted to add the youngster, especially with a permanent clause in the deal too, but they're also being linked with a number of other players.

One strange linked emerged in Italy this week, as Tuttomercatoweb reported that Inter may sell Diego Godin, and Tottenham and Leicester are two potential destinations.

 

A return to Atletico Madrid has been ruled out, but it seems highly, highly unlikely that Spurs will be signing the Uruguayan any time soon, even if Inter are open to selling.

Firstly, Spurs already have two centre backs over the age of 30 in Toby Alderweireld and Jan Vertonghen, though the latter of the two is out of contract at the end of the season.

Still, signing 33-year-old Godin wouldn't make much sense, as Spurs need to embrace their young defenders like Juan Foyth, Davinson Sanchez and Japhet Tanganga rather than bring in another veteran at the back.

Spurs aren't the kind of club to spend on players in the final stages of their careers, and that's exactly what Godin would be, whilst his history with Jose Mourinho isn't exactly conducive to a deal.

Diego Godin of FC Internazionale gestures during the Coppa Italia match between FC Internazionale and Cagliari Calcio at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza on January 14, 2020 in Milan, Italy.

In the summer of 2018, Mourinho wanted Godin at Manchester United, but The Sun claim that his agent told the Red Devils a deal was possible when he was really just using them as leverage at Atletico Madrid.

Mourinho was described as 'furious' at the time, as time was wasted putting together a bid for the Uruguayan ace, when there was seemingly no chance of a deal actually being done.

That will have surely left a sour taste in the mouth for Mourinho, and surely rules out the possibility of signing Godin now, even he is a great leader and proven defender.

Jose Mourinho, manager of Tottenham Hotspur looks during the FA Cup Third Round Replay match between Tottenham Hotspur and Middlesbrough FC at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on January 14, 2020...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Olly Dawes Profile Pic

Olly Dawes

Olly is a Sports Management graduate and aspiring journalist, with most of his work surrounding football or NFL. He has formed two of his own sites, as well as contributing to a number of others before starting with Here Is The City.

Register for TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch