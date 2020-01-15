Our view: Tottenham links with targeting 33-year-old make no sense after Mourinho history

Tottenham Hotspur have been strangely linked with Diego Godin.

Tottenham Hotspur have today confirmed the signing of Benfica midfielder Gedson Fernandes, taking him on loan until the end of the 2020/2021 season.

Spurs will be delighted to add the youngster, especially with a permanent clause in the deal too, but they're also being linked with a number of other players.

One strange linked emerged in Italy this week, as Tuttomercatoweb reported that Inter may sell Diego Godin, and Tottenham and Leicester are two potential destinations.

A return to Atletico Madrid has been ruled out, but it seems highly, highly unlikely that Spurs will be signing the Uruguayan any time soon, even if Inter are open to selling.

Firstly, Spurs already have two centre backs over the age of 30 in Toby Alderweireld and Jan Vertonghen, though the latter of the two is out of contract at the end of the season.

Still, signing 33-year-old Godin wouldn't make much sense, as Spurs need to embrace their young defenders like Juan Foyth, Davinson Sanchez and Japhet Tanganga rather than bring in another veteran at the back.

Spurs aren't the kind of club to spend on players in the final stages of their careers, and that's exactly what Godin would be, whilst his history with Jose Mourinho isn't exactly conducive to a deal.

In the summer of 2018, Mourinho wanted Godin at Manchester United, but The Sun claim that his agent told the Red Devils a deal was possible when he was really just using them as leverage at Atletico Madrid.

Mourinho was described as 'furious' at the time, as time was wasted putting together a bid for the Uruguayan ace, when there was seemingly no chance of a deal actually being done.

That will have surely left a sour taste in the mouth for Mourinho, and surely rules out the possibility of signing Godin now, even he is a great leader and proven defender.