Our view: Reported £15m star decision has done Leeds a favour

Che Adams reportedly wants to stay at Southampton amid Leeds United interest.

Southampton forward Che Adams is keen to stay put at St Mary's, according to The Mail.

Adams was wanted by Leeds United as a replacement for Eddie Nketiah.

Southampton paid £15 million to sign Adams from Birmingham City last summer.

He has not fared well, and is still looking to score his first Premier League goal.

Saints boss Ralph Hassenhuttl still has faith in Adams and wants to keep him, and this has convinced Adams to stay put.

While frustrating, the timing of this does Leeds a favour.

The one scenario Leeds cannot afford this January is to be single focused on Adams, and then miss out at the last minute.

It had seemed to be heading that way too, with fans still remembering the club's failed pursuit of Dan James last year.

This reported decision from Adams now forces Leeds to look elsewhere.

That's good news for fans who want the club to do proper due diligence elsewhere and explore their options.

The later Leeds leave it to sign a striker, the more risk there is of missing out altogether.

Now they have to push ahead with other plans.