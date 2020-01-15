Quick links

Our view: Reported £15m star decision has done Leeds a favour

Che Adams reportedly wants to stay at Southampton amid Leeds United interest.

Che Adams of Southampton during the Premier League match between Southampton FC and Norwich City at St Mary's Stadium on December 04, 2019 in Southampton, United Kingdom.

Southampton forward Che Adams is keen to stay put at St Mary's, according to The Mail.

Adams was wanted by Leeds United as a replacement for Eddie Nketiah.

 

Southampton paid £15 million to sign Adams from Birmingham City last summer.

He has not fared well, and is still looking to score his first Premier League goal.

Saints boss Ralph Hassenhuttl still has faith in Adams and wants to keep him, and this has convinced Adams to stay put.

While frustrating, the timing of this does Leeds a favour.

Che Adams of Southampton in action during the Premier League match between Southampton FC and Norwich City at St Mary's Stadium on December 04, 2019 in Southampton, United Kingdom.

The one scenario Leeds cannot afford this January is to be single focused on Adams, and then miss out at the last minute.

It had seemed to be heading that way too, with fans still remembering the club's failed pursuit of Dan James last year.

This reported decision from Adams now forces Leeds to look elsewhere.

That's good news for fans who want the club to do proper due diligence elsewhere and explore their options.

The later Leeds leave it to sign a striker, the more risk there is of missing out altogether.

Now they have to push ahead with other plans.

Southampton forward Che Adams rues a missed chance during the Premier League match between Southampton and Manchester United at St Mary's Stadium, Southampton on Saturday 31st August 2019.

Dan Coombs has been writing for HITC Sport full time since 2012 and has helped the website grow it's audience considerably during this period, while managing a team of writers. He has interviewed high profile names including Stuart Pearce and his work has been cited in Javier Hernandez's biography. In addition to football, Dan is a big fan of the NFL and NBA.

