'OMG'...Some Newcastle fans react as youngster does what no player has in months

Tom Allan came off the bench for Newcastle in a FA Cup win.

Newcastle United youngster Tom Allan did what no player had done in months last night.

He set up a goal for misfiring striker Joelinton to score.

Allan had come off the bench for Newcastle against Rochdale with the Toon 3-0 up.

And heading into the final 10 minutes of the game he set up Joelinton with a cross into the box.

Joelinton thanked him as they celebrated after the goal went in, with the Brazilian clearly relieved to end his goal drought.

It may 'only have been Rochdale', but Newcastle dealt with the challenge well.

Rochdale held Manchester United earlier in the season and gave Newcastle a scare at home, so this tie was no simple task heading into the game.

Newcastle made it look that way though, with Jamaal Lascelles returning to add a calmness to their defence for the first hour before he was taken off.

Rochdale scored a consolation as the game ended 4-1, but that could not take the shine off an excellent night for Steve Bruce's side.

Joelinton scoring was a big step forward and 20-year-old Allan was responsible.

This could net him more opportunities into the second half of the season. He could be an important discovery for Bruce.

Here is a look at how Newcastle fans reacted to Allan's contribution...

TOM ALLAN ASSIST, OMG YOU LOCAL HERO — j@ck (@jacknufc_99) January 14, 2020

Great to see another one of our young players coming through , well done tom Allan well done the toon. — Johnny Petherick (@John82071925) January 14, 2020

Thought Tom Allan was good tonight, would definitely have him on the bench for Chelsea — Joe (@nufcjoe_) January 14, 2020

What a ball in from Tom Allan!!!!! — ray atkinson (@driver62637172) January 14, 2020

Get in joelinton!! Get in to the box and you can score!!



Assist for tom allan too — 1892 (@As_it_is10) January 14, 2020