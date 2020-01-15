Quick links

Rangers

'Oh, really?': Rangers ace reacts to Jim White's transfer rumour regarding Gers & Celtic

Amir Mir
Rangers Manager Steven Gerrard and Celtic Manager Neil Lennon shake hands during the Ladbrokes Premiership match between Celtic and Rangers at Celtic Park on December 29, 2019 in Glasgow,...
Amir Mir Profile
Amir Mir

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Both Rangers and Celtic are seemingly fighting it out for the same player.

Jermain Defoe of Rangers celebrates scoring his team's third goal during the Scottish Premier League match between Hibernian and Rangers at Tynecastle Park on 20 December, 2019 in...

Jermain Defoe reacted with surprise after being told of Rangers and Celtic's rumoured interest in Stoke City forward Tyrese Campbell.

The Daily Record have claimed that both Rangers and Celtic are keen to secure the signature of Campbell, whose contract is due to expire in the summer.

Subscribe

That means that the Old Firm duo can snap him up on a pre-contract agreement this month with the intention of him joining either club in the summer – that's if he wants to make a move up to Scotland.

 

Speaking to The Transfer Show on Sky Sports (14/01/20 at 7:55 pm), host Jim White informed Gers striker, Defoe, about the Campbell interest whilst talking to him on the phone.

“It is our understanding that both Rangers and Celtic want the son of Kevin Campbell, Tyrese Campbell, who's going to get him, Jermain?” Jim White asked the Rangers striker on Sky Sports.

“Oh, really?” Defoe responded with studio members laughing. “Really? I don't know. We'll see what happens.”

Tyrese Campbell of Stoke City celebrates after scoring his sides fourth goal during the Sky Bet Championship match between Huddersfield Town and Stoke City at John Smith's Stadium on...

In previous seasons, the likes of Mousa Dembele and Joe Aribo have made the switch from England's second-tier to Scotland's top-tier.

And as is proving in Aribo's case, and has been proven in Dembele's case, the English Championship market can be a very rewarding one.

Tyrese is the son of Everton and Arsenal legend, Kevin Campbell, and it isn't a surprise that he is highly-rated.

The problem he has faced at Stoke this season has been a lack of game time. The Staffordshire-based club were tipped for promotion at the start of the campaign but they now find themselves fighting relegation.

Tyrese Campbell of Stoke City scores his sides third goal during the Sky Bet Championship match between Huddersfield Town and Stoke City at John Smith's Stadium on January 01, 2020 in...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch