'Nothing Tottenham can do': Sam Allardyce shares what he's heard about Harry Kane's injury

Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane is on the sidelines with a long-term injury.

Sam Allardyce has claimed that he's heard that Harry Kane's hamstring has 'torn off the bone' and he doubts whether the Tottenham striker will be ready for the Euros.

Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho recently stated that he is in the dark over Kane's injury and how long his player will be out of action for, as reported by BBC Sport.

Whilst England have a plethora of strikers showcasing their worth in the Premier League this season, a player like Kane would still be a big miss for Gareth Southgate.

Speaking to Alan Brazil's Sports Breakfast Show on TalkSport (15/01/20 at 6:45 am), Allardyce shares what he has heard about Kane's injury, as he also stated that there' 'nothing' Tottenham could do about their player taking his time in having an operation.

"I doubt it [that he'll be fit for the Euros]," Allardyce told TalkSport. "I'm hearing and I don't know how true it is that the hamstring has torn off the bone.

On why they took so long for Kane to take an operation: "Don't forget, Harry's in control. They can advise Harry, but Harry does what he wants in the end and decides who he wants and decides where to go. And there's nothing Tottenham can do about that as a football club.

"Pogba has done that at Manchester United, hasn't he?! He has decided who is going to do the op on his ankle, where it's going to happen and who's going to do it."

The noises coming out, or lack of noises coming out regarding Kane's injury doesn't bode well for his club or his country.

Tottenham's top-four hopes do take a massive hit because of Kane's absence, but the club do have the transfer market to dip into if they want to bring in some much-needed quality in the attacking third.

As for England, this provides someone like Tammy Abraham a chance to become the main man up top, or will Southgate be persuaded to recall the Premier League's top-scorer, Jamie Vardy and get him out of retirement?