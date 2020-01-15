'Not realistic': Brands responds when asked about Everton pursuing Premier League star

Everton were heavily linked with Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha over the summer.

Everton splashed the cash on Arsenal winger Alex Iwobi on deadline day, bolstering their options out wide after a summer of looking for a winger.

Replacing Ademola Lookman was important even though he wasn't a key player under Marco Silva, as adding more creativity in the final third was key.

Iwobi hasn't really lived up to expectations so far, and fans may remember that the Nigerian wasn't necessarily Everton's first target.

Sky Sports reported that Everton offered £70million plus James McCarthy and Cenk Tosun to sign Crystal Palace hero Wilfried Zaha – but the offer was rejected.

Intriguingly, McCarthy and Tosun are now Palace players, but Zaha is still with the Eagles too, and there doesn't appear to be much chance of Everton getting him in the future.

The 27-year-old has now signed up with a new agent in Pini Zahavi, with a move in 2020 likely, but Everton seemingly won't be in the mix.

Everton's director of football Marcel Brands has been asked about the situation at the club's Annual General Meeting on Tuesday night, as quoted by Royal Blue Mersey.

“If you look at our numbers, that is not realistic,” said Brands, seemingly denying that Everton have a chance to sign Zaha given the huge cash required to sign him – and Everton just have to hope that Iwobi ends up at Zaha's level in the coming years.