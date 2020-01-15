'No-brainer': Boss backs Aston Villa move for £24m man he once signed

Aston Villa are being linked with a move for Steven N'Zonzi.

The former England manager Sam Allardyce believes it would be a 'no-brainer' for Aston Villa to sign Steven N'Zonzi.

The Daily Mirror reports that Villa want to bring N'Zonzi back to the Premier League after a bust-up between the France midfielder and his temporary employers, Galatasaray.

It was Allardyce who brought him to England initially, while manager of Blackburn Rovers.

And N'Zonzi played 49 times for the 65-year-old, before spells at Stoke City, Sevilla and Roma - who are reported to have paid around £24 million to sign him 18 months ago.

Asked about his former player's prospective move to Aston Villa, Allardyce told Talksport earlier (Wednesday): "It’s a no-brainer as we say.

"This lad has so much experience and so much talent and could guide Villa out of trouble, I feel.

"I think he could bring stability to the midfield, which would help the defence - he would help in the clean sheet scenario.

"And his ability and his technical ability in providing the right sort of service from central midfield to the attacking midfield players and the centre forwards would be exceptional as well.

"They think [John] McGinn’s a good player - wait until they see Steven N’Zonzi."

Aston Villa are currently without McGinn to injury and have slipped into the Premier League's bottom three in his absence.

The Villans have already added to their options in McGinn's position through the arrival of Danny Drinkwater on loan from Chelsea.

But Drinkwater endured a nightmare debut against Manchester City on Sunday and N'Zonzi's services could still be required at Villa Park.