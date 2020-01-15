Quick links

New signing raves about Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho

Galatasaray's Moroccan midfielder Belhanda (L) vies for the ball with Benfica's midfielder Gedson Fernandes (C) during the UEFA Europa League round of 32 second leg football match between...
Midfielder clinched move to Tottenham today.

Gedson Fernandes of SL Benfica in action during the Liga NOS match between SL Benfica and Rio Ave FC at Estadio da Luz on November 2, 2019 in Lisbon, Portugal.

Tottenham Hotspur clinched a move for Benfica midfielder Gedson Fernandes earlier today.

Fernandes sealed his loan move, with the deal announced via the club's official website.

 

Fernandes spoke excitedly about his opportunity, and said that the chance to work with head coach Jose Mourinho was a big attraction.

He said: "All young players want to work with Jose Mourinho because he’s one of the best – all of us as players want to stay near the best, so it’s fantastic to work with him.

“The Premier League is a different competition – every player in the world wants to play in the Premier League. For me, it’s one more motivation because I always dreamed of playing in this league and now let’s make my dream come true."

Gedson Fernandes of Tottenham Hotspur poses for a photo on January 14, 2020 at the Tottenham Hotspur training ground in Enfield, England.

Fernandes is at Tottenham on a 18 month deal.

This gives him time to settle, and pre-season is another starting point if he does not make an instant adjustment.

Given that Spurs are in a period of transition, it makes sense to take a longer view of Fernandes and be patient with him.

He has not had a lot of football at Benfica lately after falling out of favour, but his potential is high.

It is up to him to prove to the club that he will be worth spending a permanent fee on.

SL Benfica Midfielder Gedson Fernandes in action during the Portuguese League Cup group B match between SL Benfica and Vitoria SC at Luz Stadium in Lisbon on September 25, 2019.

