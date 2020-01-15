'Must be': Former Ibrox skipper predicts Rangers and Celtic interest in 24-goal striker

Rangers and Celtic have both been linked with Lawrence Shankland.

Rangers and Celtic must be interested in signing Dundee United striker Lawrence Shankland – at least that's the view of Lee McCulloch.

Shankland made the surprise move to Tannadice over the summer, deciding to join another Scottish Championship side despite hitting 62 goals in 73 games for Ayr United.

The 24-year-old hitman has excelled since joining Dundee United, smashing 24 goals in 24 games to continue his stunning goalscoring form.

Shankland even won his first Scotland caps earlier this season despite playing in the Championship, and he's helping Robbie Neilson's side absolutely run away with the title.

Whether or not Dundee United win promotion, Shankland will be a man in demand at the end of the season, especially as it's unlikely they will sell this month.

The Daily Record reported back in September that both Rangers and Celtic have been scouting Shankland, ahead of potentially making moves to sign him.

Shankland grew up supporting Rangers, so a move to Ibrox may just appeal more than joining the Bhoys, and Dundee United assistant Lee McCulloch has commented on the striker's future.

McCulloch – a former Rangers captain – predicted that Rangers and Celtic 'must' be interested in Shankland because of his goalscoring ability, but highlighted how important it is to keep him this month, and believes he has shown outstanding resilience in his career.

“It’s so important we keep Lawrence at the club,” said McCulloch. “We want to keep him as long as we can, but I’d be staggered if bids don’t come in for him this month. Both of the Old Firm must be interested in him simply because of the goals return he has.”

“Lawrence can play as a lone striker or one of two up front and you can see how good he is outside the box as well. His touch and his movement have both improved. He’s also shown a bit of resilience after things didn’t work out for him at Aberdeen, by joining Ayr then moving to Tannadice. Shanks works so hard — he goes into the gym before and after training every day. He’s grounded and always wants to do extra, which is great to see,” he added.