'I'm not crying you are', 'good luck': Some fans react as 'unreal' player joins West Ham

Darren Randolph of Middlesbrough during the Sky Bet Championship match between Middlesbrough and Hull City at the Riverside Stadium, Middlesbrough on Sunday 24th November 2019.
West Ham United have brought Darren Randolph back to the London Stadium from Middlesbrough.

Following the news that West Ham United have re-signed Darren Randolph, a number of Middlesbrough fans have been having their say on Twitter about the goalkeeper's move.

The 32-year-old made 112 appearances for Boro, who he joined from West Ham in the summer of 2017 for a reported £5million fee (BBC Sport).

Randolph thoroughly impressed for the Teesside club and won Player of the Year last season, was named in the Championship Team of the Year, and also made the club's Team of the Decade.

 

 

However, injuries have restricted Randolph's appearances this season for Boro as academy graduate Aynsley Pears stepped up into the goalkeeping role and has been doing well.

West Ham, meanwhile, were in the market for a new keeper this month, with Lukasz Fabianski recently returning to the side after injury and question marks over the performances of deputies Roberto and David Martin.

On Wednesday, both clubs confirmed that Randolph had rejoined the London Stadium side on a three-and-a-half-year contract, for a reported fee of around £4million (BBC Sport).

Here is what some Boro fans have been saying on social media:

