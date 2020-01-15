Mario Kart Tour Dash Ring: How to pass through ten rings for the Ice event challenge

A guide for how to pass through ten rings created by a Dash Ring special skill in Mario Kart Tour.

The Mario Kart Tour Ice event has officially begun, bringing a closure to the New Year's event with the addition of a wintertime Peach alongside Luigi in a special penguin costume. As per usual, this new event comes with an assortment of unique challenges to complete, and one of these includes passing through ten rings conjured by a Dash Ring special skill.

Mario Kart Tour is one of the most downloaded mobile games on the market alongside Call Of Duty Mobile, and those of you continuing to stick with it for the new decade can discover below how to accomplish the challenge of passing through ten rings created by a Dash Ring item.

MARIO KART TOUR: How to pick up five dropped Mushrooms

Mario Kart Tour: Which drivers have the Dash Ring special skill?

You will need to compete with a Mario Kart Tour driver who boasts Dash Ring as a special skill to easily complete the challenge of passing through ten rings.

The drivers who possess Dash Ring as a special item are as follows:

Ludwig

Rosalina

Rosalina (Halloween)

Peach (Wintertime)

It is possible to complete the challenge without using either of these racers by instead competing against them. If this is the approach you are forced to take, you will need to rely on these specific racers using the skill.

Thanks for racing in the New Year's Tour, the very first of 2020! This tour may be coming to a close, but the year is just getting started. The Ice Tour starts Jan. 14, 10 PM PT! Are you ready for some heated wintertime battles? #MarioKartTour pic.twitter.com/UXCXxMQBNr — Mario Kart Tour (@mariokarttourEN) January 14, 2020

Mario Kart Tour: How to pass through ten rings created by a Dash Ring item

You must play as a driver with the Dash Ring special skill to complete the Mario Kart Tour challenge of passing through ten rings. Either that, or you'll want to compete against them instead.

If at all doable, you can possibly make the challenge easier for yourself by using one of the drivers while competing against another.

This challenge doesn't need to be completed in one race so it shouldn't cause too much of a headache or stress.

Keep picking up items until you get the Dash Ring special skill, and then use the item once there's a gap between you and everyone else so you can quickly race through your set of deployed rings.

NINTENDO: How to take out Sidesteppers in Mario Kart Tour

Mario Kart Tour is available on iOS and Android.