'Looks a nervous wreck': Some Spurs fans slate their 23-year-old who 'can't jump' after Boro

Jose Mourinho's Tottenham Hotspur side managed to get past the challenge of Middlesbrough in the FA Cup last night.

Tottenham Hotspur fans have heavily criticised Davinson Sanchez’s display against Middlesbrough in the FA Cup yesterday.

Sanchez was selected to start in defence for Tottenham yesterday, as they made it past Boro, but he did not impress.

The Colombian looked shaky under the aerial ball, and his distribution was also wayward on multiple occasions.

With Sanchez looking to break back into Tottenham’s starting line-up, his performance has not done him many favours.

And Spurs fans were very critical of the 23-year-old’s showing yesterday.

Sorry but Sanchez just looks like a liability at times. People have been saying he's our best defender. Maybe that explains why our defence is so bad. #COYS #THFC — SpurRaiderBruin10 (@SBruin10) January 14, 2020

Not sure I've seen a CB nore incompetent in the air than Sanchez. Beaten multiple times, and even struggles when unchallenged.

On the plus side Tanganga was a joy to watch. Assuming he is more of a RB than CB? #thfc #FACup — Clayton Hodges (@clayski123) January 14, 2020

Sanchez is a good CB, make no mistake strong, quick, brave, but he has these games where his brain seems to say "right, what am I today, am I a butcher.. Nooo, am I a builder.. Nooo, am I a accountant... Nooo, that's right I'm a centre ba.... Oh shit" #COYS #THFC #TOTMID — Gary Ford (@spursfordie) January 14, 2020

Sanchez back to his shocking best this evening — Brian Kenny (@THFC29) January 14, 2020

I don't know if Sanchez is wearing lead boots or something. He can't judge flight of the ball and always miss out on headers cuz he can't jump. It's a weakness in his game. #TOTMID #coys#thfc — GettingWorse (@GettingWorse) January 14, 2020

Sanchez still looks dodgy against a Championship side. Such a strange footballer at times. Has 1 good game and about 6 bad ones. #COYS #THFC — Stephen Vincent (@StevieV14) January 14, 2020

Davinson Sánchez; no, just no, never. He's brainless and careless; an obligation in any profession. The worst £47m ever spent in British football. Get rid, now. #THFC — James Ghani (@jamesghani) January 14, 2020

Hi Hudson winks does not go anywhere dire looks lost the 2 fb looked promising. Sanchez looks a nervous wreck. Hope ur well gc — gazza (@ShaunGaz) January 14, 2020

Whether Jose Mourinho will keep faith in Sanchez now remains to be seen.

Sanchez offers the pace which Toby Alderweireld and Jan Vertonghen both lack, but he does have a tendency to make some costly errors.

Tottenham are next in action against an in-form Watford side, when their defence could be tested more regularly than it was yesterday.