'Looks a nervous wreck': Some Spurs fans slate their 23-year-old who 'can't jump' after Boro

Jose Mourinho's Tottenham Hotspur side managed to get past the challenge of Middlesbrough in the FA Cup last night.

Davinson Sanchez of Tottenham Hotspur during the Tottenham Hotspur training session at Tottenham Hotspur Training Centre on January 03, 2020 in Enfield, England.

Tottenham Hotspur fans have heavily criticised Davinson Sanchez’s display against Middlesbrough in the FA Cup yesterday.

Sanchez was selected to start in defence for Tottenham yesterday, as they made it past Boro, but he did not impress.

The Colombian looked shaky under the aerial ball, and his distribution was also wayward on multiple occasions.

 

With Sanchez looking to break back into Tottenham’s starting line-up, his performance has not done him many favours.

And Spurs fans were very critical of the 23-year-old’s showing yesterday.

Whether Jose Mourinho will keep faith in Sanchez now remains to be seen.

Sanchez offers the pace which Toby Alderweireld and Jan Vertonghen both lack, but he does have a tendency to make some costly errors.

Tottenham are next in action against an in-form Watford side, when their defence could be tested more regularly than it was yesterday.

