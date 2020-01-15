Quick links

'Excellent addition': Some fans react to arrival of Wolves talent who 'lives to score goals'

Austin Samuels of Wolverhampton Wanderers holds off Matt Taylor of Oxford United during the Premier League Cup match between Wolverhampton Wanderers U23 and Oxford United U23 at Molineux...
Wolverhampton Wanderers academy striker Austin Samuels has left Molineux on loan.

Wolverhampton Wanderers academy forward Austin Samuels has left Molineux on loan and linked up with Kidderminster Harriers until the end of the season.

The 19-year-old has been at Molineux since the age of eight, rising through the ranks to become a regular for Wolves Under-23s in the Premier League 2.

Samuels has also featured for Wanderers in the EFL Trophy and signed a new contract at Molineux 12 months ago, which will take him until the summer of 2021.

 

The young striker has joined until Harriers, currently 18th in National League North, ahead of Saturday’s league game with Spennymoor Town at Aggborough.

Samuels is highly rated at Wolves, with Scott Sellars, Head of Wolves’ Player Development, having praised him in conversation with The Sun last February.

"When I arrived at Molineux four and a half years ago, Austin was a boy who immediately stood out," said Sellars. "He lives to score goals. He has a knack of knowing when the ball is coming into the box and can finish. He likes to use his speed to get in behind defenders."

Here is how some fans - both of Kidderminster and of Wolves - reacted to the loan move:

Hull City keeper Will Mannion will also stay on loan with Harriers for the rest of the campaign.

Kidderminster are managed by James Shan, who left Wolves' bitter rivals West Bromwich Albion last summer following a 13-year association with the Baggies.

The tunnel at Aggborough, the home stadium of Kidderminster Harriers

