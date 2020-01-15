'Excellent addition': Some fans react to arrival of Wolves talent who 'lives to score goals'

Wolverhampton Wanderers academy striker Austin Samuels has left Molineux on loan.

Wolverhampton Wanderers academy forward Austin Samuels has left Molineux on loan and linked up with Kidderminster Harriers until the end of the season.

The 19-year-old has been at Molineux since the age of eight, rising through the ranks to become a regular for Wolves Under-23s in the Premier League 2.

Samuels has also featured for Wanderers in the EFL Trophy and signed a new contract at Molineux 12 months ago, which will take him until the summer of 2021.

The young striker has joined until Harriers, currently 18th in National League North, ahead of Saturday’s league game with Spennymoor Town at Aggborough.

Samuels is highly rated at Wolves, with Scott Sellars, Head of Wolves’ Player Development, having praised him in conversation with The Sun last February.

"When I arrived at Molineux four and a half years ago, Austin was a boy who immediately stood out," said Sellars. "He lives to score goals. He has a knack of knowing when the ball is coming into the box and can finish. He likes to use his speed to get in behind defenders."

Here is how some fans - both of Kidderminster and of Wolves - reacted to the loan move:

Just had a look at YouTube and the lad is really quick, tidy goals. I know it's only YouTube but promising. — Alex Withers (@Withers32) January 14, 2020

Good luck Austin, hoping u can add something to us — Damian Court (@CourtDamian) January 14, 2020

Good luck, Austin! All the best! xx — Margret Bowen (@bowen_07) January 14, 2020

Cracking partner for Ethan. Two youngsters up front with determination & fight. About time. — Ron HAWKESFORD (@ONONERON) January 14, 2020

Great kid & an eye 4 goal .. good luck austin — Carl (@ocs9000) January 14, 2020

Signing some decent Midland talent — tonz (@tonza666) January 14, 2020

Excellent addition, good luck Austin . — Alan Leese . (@_AlanLeese) January 14, 2020

Great signing .We have be asking the new owners to get us a striker and this looks very promising

Good luck to the lad — jansoldman (@jansoldman) January 14, 2020

Probably all we can afford mate. Amazed we don’t look into the lower leagues like we used to, to find another gem — Matt Sleep (@matt_sleep) January 14, 2020

Hull City keeper Will Mannion will also stay on loan with Harriers for the rest of the campaign.

Kidderminster are managed by James Shan, who left Wolves' bitter rivals West Bromwich Albion last summer following a 13-year association with the Baggies.