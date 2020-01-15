Quick links

Jose Mourinho admits one Spurs player is so quiet he doesn't 'know his voice'

Tottenham Hotspur defender Japhet Tanganga has been one of Jose Mourinho's side's stars over recent weeks.

Tottenham Hotspur boss Jose Mourinho has told TalkSPORT that Japhet Tanganga is very quiet around the training ground.

Tanganga has been the talk of Tottenham in the past week, as he has excelled after being brought into the first-team.

Tanganga firstly impressed despite Tottenham’s 1-0 defeat to Liverpool on his Premier League debut.

The youngster then caught the eye last night, as he scooped the Man of the Match award during Spurs’s 2-1 win over Middlesbrough in the FA Cup.

 

And Mourinho has suggested that he always knew Tanganga would take his chance, even if the youngster remains one of the least vocal members of the squad.

"I don’t know his voice very well as he doesn’t speak very much, but I knew that he would be ready for the challenge," Mourinho said. 

"Of course he will make his mistakes during the process, but he is a player for Tottenham during the future."

Tanganga excelled at right-back last night, which gives Mourinho real food for thought for the months ahead.

Right-back has been a problem position for Tottenham, with Serge Aurier not always the most reliable.

Tanganga’s powerful forward runs caught the eye last night, but he also proved adept defensively, as Spurs progressed in the FA Cup.

It will now be interesting to see if the academy graduate remains in Mourinho’s line-up, with Spurs next in action against Watford at the weekend.

