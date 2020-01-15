Quick links

Jordan Jones sends message to Rangers fans amid transfer speculation

Dan Coombs
Jordan Jones of Rangers in action during the Pre-Season Friendly between Rangers FC and Blackburn Rovers at Ibrox Stadium on July 21, 2019 in Glasgow, Scotland.
Dan Coombs

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Rangers star appears fully focused.

Jordan Jones of Rangers is seen in action during the pre season friendly match between Rangers and Oxford United at Ibrox Stadium on July 07, 2019 in Glasgow, Scotland.

Rangers ace Jordan Jones has recently been linked with a move away from Ibrox.

The winger is in demand from teams in England, with the Daily Record claiming Stoke City, Middlesbrough and Blackburn Rovers are all keen on bringing him to the country's second tier.

Jones begun the season in the Rangers team, making four straight league starts.

But then he suffered a knee injury and has been out ever since.

Jones is back training with the first team in Dubai and appears very happy and fully focused.

He sent a message to fans on Instagram expressing his delight at being back. 

 
 
 
Class week in Dubai with the boys, good to be back⚽️

This was the first post Jones had made on the platform in 2020.

Considering Jones began the season in Rangers' team, it makes sense to keep him around.

Rangers will need fresh options in the second half of the campaign, and with the title up for grabs, it should be all hands on deck.

Dan Coombs

Dan Coombs has been writing for HITC Sport full time since 2012 and has helped the website grow it's audience considerably during this period, while managing a team of writers. He has interviewed high profile names including Stuart Pearce and his work has been cited in Javier Hernandez's biography. In addition to football, Dan is a big fan of the NFL and NBA.

