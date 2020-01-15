Jordan Jones sends message to Rangers fans amid transfer speculation

Rangers star appears fully focused.

Rangers ace Jordan Jones has recently been linked with a move away from Ibrox.

The winger is in demand from teams in England, with the Daily Record claiming Stoke City, Middlesbrough and Blackburn Rovers are all keen on bringing him to the country's second tier.

Jones begun the season in the Rangers team, making four straight league starts.

But then he suffered a knee injury and has been out ever since.

Jones is back training with the first team in Dubai and appears very happy and fully focused.

He sent a message to fans on Instagram expressing his delight at being back.

View this post on Instagram Class week in Dubai with the boys, good to be back⚽️ A post shared by JJ (@jordanjones45) on Jan 14, 2020 at 9:57am PST

This was the first post Jones had made on the platform in 2020.

Considering Jones began the season in Rangers' team, it makes sense to keep him around.

Rangers will need fresh options in the second half of the campaign, and with the title up for grabs, it should be all hands on deck.