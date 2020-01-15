Quick links

Jermaine Jenas praises one Tottenham Hotspur star and criticises another

Dan Coombs
Tottenham Hotspur are into the FA Cup fourth round.

Tottenham Hotspur are into the FA Cup fourth round after beating Middlesbrough 2-1.

A comfortable win ended with a nervous final few minutes after Boro pulled a goal back. 

 

BBC Sport pundit and former Tottenham midfielder Jermaine Jenas criticised Tottenham goalkeeper Paulo Gazzaniga for his role in Middlesbrough's goal.

He said: "Paulo Gazzaniga has got to do a lot better with the Middlesbrough goal.

"People talk about Jose Mourinho and clean sheets but you can't legislate for mistakes like that as a manager."

Hugo Lloris is still out injured and has been since October.

Jenas did have positive words for one Tottenham player, Japhet Tanganga.

The Spurs defender made his second successive start, this time at right-back.

Tanganga was a revelation in the role and Jenas said he was impressed with the 20-year-old's performance.

He said: "Japhet Tanganga had a couple of chances, it was a great display. He speaks really well, he's mature, he seems a real good prospect for the club."

Tanganga is a big plus for Tottenham right now and Mourinho's faith in him is a positive.

Spurs are away at Southampton in the FA Cup later this month, the stadium where they lost 1-0 on New Year's Day.

Dan Coombs has been writing for HITC Sport full time since 2012 and has helped the website grow it's audience considerably during this period, while managing a team of writers. He has interviewed high profile names including Stuart Pearce and his work has been cited in Javier Hernandez's biography. In addition to football, Dan is a big fan of the NFL and NBA.

