Jenas names Spurs player who stood out last night because he looked so shaky

Alexis Sanchez of Arsenal is challenged by Davinson Sanchez of Tottenham during the Premier League match between Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur at Emirates Stadium on November 18, 2017 in...
Tottenham Hotspur defender Davinson Sanchez started during Jose Mourinho's side 2-1 victory over Middlesbrough.

Juventus' forward from Brazil Douglas Costa (R) fights for the ball with Tottenham Hotspur's Colombian defender Davinson Sanchez during the UEFA Champions League round of sixteen first leg...

Jermaine Jenas has told Match of the Day Live, which was broadcast on BBC One, that Davinson Sanchez stood out for Tottenham Hotspur last night… but not in a good way.

Sanchez seemed to struggle with the windy conditions more than most, as Spurs made it past Middlesbrough in the FA Cup.

Tottenham won 2-1 and generally looked fairly impressive doing so, but Sanchez had some nervy moments at the back.

The Colombian failed to read the flight of the ball on multiple occasions.

 

And Jenas was less than impressed by Sanchez’s display against Championship opposition.

“The one thing that keeps sticking out is that Davinson Sanchez has been shaky at times,” Jenas.

“I don’t know if he’s misreading the flight of the ball because of the weather.

“With Mourinho coming in the one thing everyone has been looking at is where are the clean sheets? The Champions League starts again and he will be looking for a defensive partnership he can rely on.”

Davinson Sanchez of Tottenham Hotspur during the Tottenham Hotspur training session at Tottenham Hotspur Training Centre on January 03, 2020 in Enfield, England.

Sanchez has been dropped by Spurs recently, so he would have been looking to put in a more convincing performance last night.

Mourinho has favoured Jan Vertonghen and Toby Alderweireld a lot of late, and Sanchez’s display yesterday may not have convinced him that the 23-year-old is worth putting back into his side’s starting line-up.

Spurs are next in action at the weekend, when they take on in-form Watford at Vicarage Road.

