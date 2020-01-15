'If it's a lot of money': Sky Sports pundit comments on Gerrard player linked with Villa & Leeds

Rangers midfielder Glen Kamara has been linked with the likes of Aston Villa, Leeds United and Arsenal.

Sky Sports pundit Kris Boyd has suggested that 'a lot of money' could force Rangers into making a decision into selling Glen Kamara who has seemingly been attracting interest from the likes of Leeds, Aston Villa and Arsenal.

The Sun have previously claimed that Arsenal, Brighton, Crystal Palace, Leeds, Burnley and Villa are all keen to secure the services of the defensive-minded midfielder.

Ex-Rangers man Boyd thinks that Kamara has been 'excellent' during his time at Ibrox and that Steven Gerrard won't be too keen to lose such a valuable player despite the links with the likes of Villa, Burnley, Brighton, Leeds and Arsenal.

Speaking to Sky Sports News (13/01/20 at 9:35 am), Boyd shared his thoughts on Kamara's future, who did play for the Gunners as a youngster.

"If someone comes in for Glen Kamara then Rangers will obviously need to make a decision if it's a lot of money," Boyd told Sky Sports. "I don't think Rangers will want to lose anybody who is in that 14 or 15 squad that Steven Gerrard turns to.

"But there's no doubt that Glen Kamara since he went to Rangers from Dundee he has been excellent."

Kamara is a very energetic midfielder and he is someone who would provide bite, defensive stability and some skill in the middle of the park.

Given most of the above teams, keen on Kamara are Premier League sides, then it would be difficult for the club to reject any big offer for his services.

But Kamara is an important player for Gerrard and he wouldn't want to be losing someone during the middle part of the season because he is chasing his first title at the club.