"I don't want to see': Some Aston Villa fans in meltdown amid rumours about £8m ace

James Chester has been a very underrated figure for Aston Villa in recent years.

Aston Villa fans are in meltdown at the idea that centre-back James Chester could leave the club this month as he attracts interest from the Championship.

The Birmingham Mail have claimed that Nottingham Forest and Middlesbrough are keen on the experienced Villa defender, who is yet to feature for Dean Smith in the Premier League this term.

Given Villa's problems this season, especially in defence, the Villa Park faithful simply don't want Chester to leave because they feel he can still do a job for them.

Dean Smith's side conceded six against Manchester City last time out and, it is fair to say that the inexperience within the team is now showing.

Therefore, it isn't a surprise that Villa fans are keen for the Wales international to stay because his calmness and know-how could help bring stability at the back.

Chester, who joined Villa for £8 million in 2016 [Express & Star], has been a very underrate figure for Villa and someone who the fans will appreciate for years and years and years because of what he has done for the club.

Whilst the likes of Jack Grealish, John McGinn, Tammy Abraham, Tyrone Mings and Dean Smith get the most praise for Villa's promotion to the Premier League in the summer, and rightly so, Chester simply doesn't get enough recognition.

During the winter period of last season, Chester was Villa's only available centre-back, and during a tough period for the club, he played through injury, put his career on the line and helped the club earn some valuable points.

In the end, whilst Villa's 10-game winning run steals the limelight, those points picked up over the winter period were also very crucial in Villa securing a play-off spot by just three points.

Here is a selection of Villa fans reacting to those Chester rumours:

Hell no!!!!! He should be starting for us now! — Chun Tsang (道) (@8Tsang) January 13, 2020

James Chester leaving is a day I do not want to see.... pic.twitter.com/tEO4pIKmbU — Holly ? (@HollyJen86) January 13, 2020

NO — Carl Harris (@CarlvHarris) January 13, 2020

He should be starting for Villa.



Our central defence is terrible, every single match they make horrendous decisions, we never look solid. — Pingu_Villa (@Pingu_Dream) January 13, 2020

Chester and mings should be villa centre backs. Hause and konsa are championship players. — Daniel Cleary (@Daniel_29776944) January 13, 2020

Nope. — Michael White (@_Michael_White_) January 13, 2020

He played through injuries to help get us promoted, a great servant to the club and I’ll be sad to see him go — Matt (@StvrmBrlnger) January 13, 2020

Villa need him to play and shore up the defence — Keefy (@Keith53yrsAV) January 13, 2020