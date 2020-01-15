PlayStation Wrap-up: How to check your playtime on PS4 with other shocking stats

A simple guide for how to check your playtime on PS4 by using Sony's PlayStation Wrap-up.

2019 was a strong year for PlayStation 4 gamers with exclusives such as Death Stranding and Days Gone, as well as because of excellent third-party titles such as Game Of The Year Sekiro Shadows Die Twice. If you want to know just how many hours you spent with a controller in your hand throughout the whole of last year, then the good news is that Sony has made it possible for you to check your playtime on PS4 with PlayStation Wrap-up.

Sony's PlayStation Wrap-up isn't anything new or novel as it's comparable to Spotify's Wrapped and Apple Music Replay. However, while it isn't wholly unique, it's still an awesome calculator that can reveal some unknown truths about your gaming habits.

If you wish to learn some neat stats such as how many trophies you earned throughout 2019 and how many days you spent playing video games, then below you'll discover how to check your playtime on PS4.

People on Xbox watch everyone post their PS4 wrap up #PlayStationWrapUp pic.twitter.com/GM1KUCZ57G — Luketheslumpgod (@luketheslumpgod) January 14, 2020

How to check your playtime on PS4 with PlayStation Wrap-up

You must use PlayStation Wrap-up to check your playtime on PS4.

In order to utilise Sony's PlayStation Wrap-up calculator, all you need to do is click here and then sign in.

As well as learning your total hours of playtime on the PlayStation 4, you will also discover your longest gaming streak in addition to how many hours you spent playing online against others.

Sony will also tell you what your top genre was thanks to a specific total of games, amassed hours and trophies earned, and you will also discover the three games you spent the most amount of time playing throughout 2019.

In addition to all of the above, Sony will also tell you how much money you saved in 2019 through PS Plus digital offerings for games and add-ons.

You can only see your PlayStation Wrap-up for 2019 until February 14th, 2020.

How to redeem your PlayStation Wrap-up prizes

As well as learning a bunch of stats that'll either impress or scare you depending on your personal attitude and perspective, Sony's PlayStation Wrap-up will also provide you with some prizes to redeem.

These prizes are a dynamic theme and seven avatars that are said to "reflect your gameplay persona".

All you need to do to unlock these goodies is select Redeem your prizes underneath your bestowed PlayStation title for 2019.

Once you've done that, you will then be given a code to redeem through the PSN Store.

Fans share their PlayStation Wrap-up statistics

PlayStation 4 loyalists have shared their PlayStation Wrap-up statistics over on Twitter.

What’s y’all 2019 Playstation wrap up looking like? pic.twitter.com/g2X3FWQsrc — Lucas | Banned at 4.5K (@DlNWIDDIESTAN) January 14, 2020

Please enjoy my totally not predictable results from the PlayStation 2019 Wrap-Up. #MyPSYear2019 pic.twitter.com/dfRKnPuoDf — SarahKey (@thesarahkey) January 14, 2020

Yup go me I'd like to thank @RockstarGames @RedDead_Online now excuse me while I go add a couple of hours to this year's total #PlayStationWrapUp pic.twitter.com/cvY6XqTmCW — helencatherine (@helencatherine) January 15, 2020

So that PlayStation 2019 Wrap-Up thing is neat. pic.twitter.com/RvCS87DVws — Barry Kramer (@razzadoop) January 15, 2020

It was a fun year of gaming. #PlayStationWrapUp pic.twitter.com/Kq9fAnoScv — Charles Ritter (@Buzzman23) January 15, 2020