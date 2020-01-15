'Got everything': Sky Sports pundit waxes-lyrical about hitman linked with Newcastle

Newcastle United have been linked with a move for Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos.

Kris Boyd has labelled Alfredo Morelos as a striker who has 'everything' as the Rangers man has been linked with Newcastle United.

The Sky Sports pundit has claimed that Morelos has the mentality to succeed in the Premier League, with Newcastle recently being knocked back over their contact over the Rangers man, as reported by The Northern Echo.

Newcastle are in need of some firepower in the attacking third with their summer signing, Joelinton struggling for form, but Rangers simply won't want to lose such a prized-asset midway through the campaign.

Speaking to Sky Sports News (13/01/20 at 9:30 am), ex-Rangers striker, Boyd, shared his thoughts on Morelos amid interest and whether the hitman could make a switch to the Premier League.

"You cannot find goalscorer," Boyd told Sky Sports. "It's a dying breed in the game of football. A lot of people will question his link-up play. I don't think it's bad as a lot of people make it out to be

"He's a handful. He works his socks off. He's a nuisance to defenders even if he's not scoring. You know [as a defender] that you're in a game. The last Old Firm game, he was excellent.

On whether he's good enough for the Premier League: "That's a question that remains to be seen. There have been strikers up the road [Celtic] that have come down and it's a big step. But I think he could be different. He has got that mentality of it doesn't matter. This guy has got everything, so much more than goalscoring ability.

"The way that he plays the game, annoys defenders and doesn't give them a minutes peace. But again, you don't want him to go because he's crucial to anything Rangers do this season."

A lot has to happen for Newcastle to sign Morelos or for the Rangers man to leave Ibrox this month because Steven Gerrard is on the road to trying to help the Gers win the Premiership title this season.

However, regardless of what happens at the end of the campaign, it wouldn't be a surprise to see Morelos leave in the summer because he has been outstanding for a number of years now.

Morelos has played 35 games in all competitions this term, scoring 28 goals and supplying nine assists for his teammates [transfermarkt].