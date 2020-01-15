'Good player in great form': Michael Kightly wants Wolves to sign £20m star

Danny Ings has scored over half of Southampton's Premier League goals and Wolverhampton Wanderers would surely love to take him to Molineux.

Former Wolves winger Michael Kightly has admitted that he would love to see his former Burnley team-mate Danny Ings make a move to Molineux after the striker’s superb run of form for Southampton, speaking to Love Sport Radio.

After two years stuck on the treatment table with a dream move to Liverpool turning into a nightmare, you’d have to have a heart of stone to begrudge Ings a stunning return to form on the South Coast.

With 14 goals in 18 starts, only Jamie Vardy has found the net more frequently than The Saints’ lethal number nine this season.

And Southampton’s decision to pay £20 million for a striker with a worrying history of injury problems has been justified in style with the Daily Star reporting that Tottenham Hotspur are hoping to lure Ings away from St Mary’s.

Wolves are also in the market for a centre-forward after Patrick Cutrone’s premature return to Italy and a one-time Black Country favourite would love to see Ings take the former AC Milan man’s place in Nuno’s squad.

“I’ve played with Danny Ings and I think he’s a really good player in great form. If Wolves could get in a player of his ability that would be great and I think he’d do really well at Wolves,” said Kightly, who played alongside a fresh-faced Ings at Turf Moor.

“(Nuno) needs someone alongside (Raul) Jimenez or someone to come in and play a few games when he’s tired cause I think if he gets injured then that’ll be a real big problem for Wolves.

“Problem is though, can you see Southampton selling him and what kind of money is he going to go for?”

Ings has scored over 50 per cent of Southampton’s 27 Premier League goals this season with 10 in his last 11 games. The one-time England international missed a whole host of chances away at high-flying Leicester City on Saturday but still found a way to latch onto a Che Adams pass and stroke a dramatic, and deserved, winner into Kasper Schmeichel’s net.

In short, Ings is absolutely priceless to Southampton and Wolves, even if they did follow Kightly’s advice, would probably be wasting their time.