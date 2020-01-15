Fortnite: How to sidegrade weapons following Epic Games' update 11.40

A guide for how to sidegrade weapons in Fortnite Chapter 2 following the release of Epic Games' update 11.40.

Epic Games have released the patch notes for Fortnite Chapter 2's update 11.40, and one of the new additions includes the ability to sidegrade weapons. The Battle Royale community has been talking about this feature prior to the update, but it's now finally available with a simple process for how to use.

Fortnite had an incredible 2019 by racking in a whopping $1.8 billion, and this is largely thanks to its format which includes crossovers with popular movies that are coming out in cinemas. The most recent Hollywood crossover for Epic Games was with Star Wars The Rise Of Skywalker, and some people are predicting that the next could be with Warner Bros. for the upcoming Birds Of Prey.

However, before such a hypothetical event happens or not, the Battle Royale community have a new set of challenges to complete, as well as a new sidegrade weapons system to become accustomed with.

How to sidegrade weapons in Fortnite

You must approach an Upgrade Machine to Sidegrade weapons in Fortnite Chapter 2.

These will only be present in non-competitive playlists, and they essentially allow you to convert weapons into heavier versions.

Epic Games has demonstrated this in the above introduction video which shows a standard assault rifle being converted into a heavy assault rifle.

In the above introduction video, 20 lots of metal, stone and wood was needed to sidegrade the weapon.

As you can see for yourselves, the process isn't too complicated so it shouldn't cause you any headaches.