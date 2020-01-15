Quick links

Forgotten Leeds player undergoes injury scan, 14 months since last Whites appearance

Aiden Cusick
Will Huffer is one of several Leeds United youngsters given debuts by Marcelo Bielsa.

Leeds United's Will Huffer applauds the fans after the match during the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Bristol City at Elland Road on November 24, 2018 in Leeds,...

The forgotten Leeds United goalkeeper Will Huffer reminded fans of his presence on Wednesday.

Huffer made his one and only Leeds appearance in a 2-0 win against Bristol City in November 2018, but was loaned to Barnet last new year.

A one-year contract extension followed in the summer, but the 21-year-old has failed to appear since - either at first-team or under-23 level.

 

That has prompted some Leeds supporters to express concern over his whereabouts.

And they finally have some sort of answer, with Huffer posting the following image on Instagram earlier - captioned: 'Paolo Di Scanio'.

The details of his issue remain unknown - publicly at least.

But the 21-year-old will be keen to return as soon as possible, amid reports that another young goalkeeper, the Italian Elia Caprile, is due to arrive at Leeds this month (Yorkshire Evening Post).

Elia Caprile of Italy U18 in action during the friendly match between Italy U18 and Selezione A at Centro Tecnico Federale di Coverciano on January 7, 2019 in Florence, Italy.

Huffer already has Kamil Miazek, Illan Meslier and Kiko Casilla for company in his position.

Caprile is already following two of those, plus Leeds' official account, on Instagram.

Aiden is a journalism and broadcasting graduate with words in various places. He is a Sheffield Wednesday supporter constantly wondering what he did wrong in a previous life!

