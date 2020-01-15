Forgotten Leeds player undergoes injury scan, 14 months since last Whites appearance

Will Huffer is one of several Leeds United youngsters given debuts by Marcelo Bielsa.

The forgotten Leeds United goalkeeper Will Huffer reminded fans of his presence on Wednesday.

Huffer made his one and only Leeds appearance in a 2-0 win against Bristol City in November 2018, but was loaned to Barnet last new year.

A one-year contract extension followed in the summer, but the 21-year-old has failed to appear since - either at first-team or under-23 level.

That has prompted some Leeds supporters to express concern over his whereabouts.

And they finally have some sort of answer, with Huffer posting the following image on Instagram earlier - captioned: 'Paolo Di Scanio'.

Missing Leeds goalkeeper Will Huffer posted the following update as to his whereabouts earlier #lufc. pic.twitter.com/VOQfpcQunH — Footballer Instagram Stories (@BallerStories) January 15, 2020

The details of his issue remain unknown - publicly at least.

But the 21-year-old will be keen to return as soon as possible, amid reports that another young goalkeeper, the Italian Elia Caprile, is due to arrive at Leeds this month (Yorkshire Evening Post).

Huffer already has Kamil Miazek, Illan Meslier and Kiko Casilla for company in his position.

Caprile is already following two of those, plus Leeds' official account, on Instagram.