'Everton were interested': £47m star explains why he rejected Toffees move years ago

Giovani Lo Celso is finally starting to shine for Premier League powerhouses Tottenham Hotspur, long after he snubbed a move to Goodison Park.

Giovani Lo Celso has admitted that he turned down the chance to join Everton in his formative years, long before the Argentine international was pulling the strings at the heart of Tottenham Hotspur’s midfield, in quotes reported by Football London.

A midweek FA Cup replay against Middlesbrough will not go down in the annals of Spurs’ modern-day history but, one day, we may look back on this otherwise unremarkable 2-1 win as day when Lo Celso finally came of age in the famous white shirt.

The Real Betis loanee had struggled to make an impact in an injury-hit start to life on English shores but, after a series of impressive cameos, Lo Celso finally produced a performance worthy of his £47 million price-tag when Jonathan Woodgate’s Boro came to town.

After opening the scoring inside two minutes, the former PSG starlet showed that there may be life after Christian Eriksen after all with a performance brimming with vision, precision and perfectly weighted passes.

And Tottenham’s gain, it seems, could be Everton’s loss.

"During my time with Rosario, there was interest from England, Everton were interested, but I was very young and my dream, and that of my family, was for me to begin my career in the first team of Rosario Central, because it was my boyhood club," Lo Celso said, recalling his time back in Argentina.

"After that of course I considered the possibility of playing in Europe. I feel lucky that I have been able to fulfil my first dream of playing for Rosario.

An Everton side who have lacked a cutting edge all season have been crying out for a performance like this from one of their many under-performing attackers and Lo Celso could eventually prove to be an inspired addition for a Spurs side set to lose Eriksen sooner rather than later.

Estadio Deportivo reports that Jose Mourinho’s side will have to pay another £34 million to sign him permanently, taking the overall outlay to £47 million.