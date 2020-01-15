'I'd get rid tbh', 'don't sell': Some Everton fans react to transfer report on 22-year-old

Everton right-back and Goodison Park academy graduate Jonjoe Kenny is currently away from the Toffees on loan.

A number of Everton fans have been commenting on Twitter about the report linking the Toffees academy graduate Jonjoe Kenny with a permanent departure from Goodison Park.

The 22-year-old is currently on loan at Bundesliga club Schalke 04, where he has been doing very well since the start of the season,with one goal and two assists in 17 league games.

Indeed, the Everton man's contributions and all-round play have former Huddersfield Town boss David Wagner's side to challenge for a Champions League place.

Earlier this season, Wagner said Kenny was "one of the best signings which we have made this summer" (INews).

At present, Schalke sit fifth in the Bundesliga table, level on points with Ruhr rivals Borussia Dortmund in fourth and just three points behind Bayern Munich.

According to the Daily Mail, the Gelsenkirchen side wants to snap Kenny up on a permanent basis, and some Everton fans have been having their say on social media:

If we don’t see him as a first teamer next season then sell him with a buy back option — Aide Dews (@AidyDews) 15 January 2020

I reckon Ancelotti should look at him in pre season and decide from there. The good thing about a successful loan is we certainly won’t struggle to move him on for a very good fee — Richard Lloyd (@Richlloyd1984) 15 January 2020

I would so Carlo can get his type of player in we could get around 15 million on him — Adam Jones (@Adam_EFC_1998) 14 January 2020

£20 million — Mike Mcloughlin (@mickmac54) 14 January 2020

Prefer him to Sidibe and seems on a upward curve. He has no doubt improved during his loan spell in Germany. — Dean Mckenna (@MckennaDJM) 15 January 2020

I'm sure Carlo will have a look at him first. We can't let him go cheap I'm sure there will be others looking at him — Dave (@DM_HIGGS) 15 January 2020

Everton fans: Needs to go out on loan to improve.



*Player improves*



Everton fans without even seeing him play: Sell him, he's not good enough ‍♂️ — Ste White (@stejwhite) 15 January 2020

All depends on the offer.



Their numbers will probably not make a dent in a challenging right- back in our league, which we will need when Coleman hangs his boots up. — Alan Gibbons (@alan_gibbons) 15 January 2020

Jkennys the best rb we’ve got bring him back — jonoefc54 (@grub53523971) 15 January 2020

I'd get rid tbh — Leigh Parry (@parryateverton) 15 January 2020

Don’t sell — Gary Tinkler (@Tinkler5) 15 January 2020

Kenny may not be the most talented player but plays with heart and passion which is what this this Everton squad is lacking atm. Hopefully keep him,play him and let him progress under Ancelotti for me — Craig Knowles (@CraigLeeKnowles) 15 January 2020

At present, Carlo Ancelotti has Seamus Coleman and Djibril Sidibe at his service with regards to the right-back position

However, with the former turning 32 this year and some of his recent performances coming under scrutiny, while the latter is only on loan for now, the position could be up for grabs next season.