'I'd get rid tbh', 'don't sell': Some Everton fans react to transfer report on 22-year-old

Giuseppe Labellarte
(EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE) Jonjoe Kenny during the Everton Training Session at USM Finch Farm on May 1, 2019 in Halewood, England.
Giuseppe Labellarte Profile
Everton right-back and Goodison Park academy graduate Jonjoe Kenny is currently away from the Toffees on loan.

A number of Everton fans have been commenting on Twitter about the report linking the Toffees academy graduate Jonjoe Kenny with a permanent departure from Goodison Park.

The 22-year-old is currently on loan at Bundesliga club Schalke 04, where he has been doing very well since the start of the season,with one goal and two assists in 17 league games.

Indeed, the Everton man's contributions and all-round play have former Huddersfield Town boss David Wagner's side to challenge for a Champions League place.

 

 

Earlier this season, Wagner said Kenny was "one of the best signings which we have made this summer" (INews).

At present, Schalke sit fifth in the Bundesliga table, level on points with Ruhr rivals Borussia Dortmund in fourth and just three points behind Bayern Munich.

According to the Daily Mail, the Gelsenkirchen side wants to snap Kenny up on a permanent basis, and some Everton fans have been having their say on social media:

At present, Carlo Ancelotti has Seamus Coleman and Djibril Sidibe at his service with regards to the right-back position

However, with the former turning 32 this year and some of his recent performances coming under scrutiny, while the latter is only on loan for now, the position could be up for grabs next season.

Jonjoe Kenny of FC Schalke 04 celebrates after scoring his team's third goal during the Bundesliga match between FC Schalke 04 and Hertha BSC at Veltins-Arena on August 31, 2019 in...

