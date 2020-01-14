Quick links

Everton

Premier League

'Shades of Lukaku': Some Everton fans rave about 19-year-old with 'pace, power and finish'

Giuseppe Labellarte
Ellis Simms of Everton on the ball during the Premier League 2 match between Everton and Arsenal at Pure Stadium on January 13, 2020 in Southport, England.
Giuseppe Labellarte Profile
Giuseppe Labellarte

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Everton U23s striker and Goodison Park academy ace Ellis Simms continues to impress for the Toffees youngsters.

Ellis Simms of Everton on the ball during the Premier League 2 match between Everton and Arsenal at Pure Stadium on January 13, 2020 in Southport, England.

A number of Everton fans have been commenting on Twitter about Goodison Park academy prodigy Ellis Simms' latest heroics for the Toffees Under-23s.

The 19-year-old continues to go from strength to strength for Everton's youth sides, having followed up a "staggering personal campaign" for the U18s last time out with an impressive seven goals in 11 U23 appearances this term (Soccerway).

On Monday, Everton U23s were in action against their Arsenal counterparts at Southport and Simms scored twice in three minutes to cancel out Joseph Olowu's opener - the second a 40-yard charge after breaking clear of the Gunners defence before slotting a low shot under Matt Macey.

 

 

James Olayinka equalised to ensure both sides were level at the break, before Lewis Gibson then restored the hosts' lead midway through the second half, only for Matthew Smith to earn Arsenal to grab another goal back for Arsenal and ensure a share of the spoils in a 3-3 draw.

Simms' latest goal haul has left many Everton fans even more excited about his credentials, and calls for Carlo Ancelotti to give him some first-team minutes are growing ever louder on social media.

Here is some of the reaction to Simms' display on Twitter:

Ellis Simms (R) of Everton in action during the Premier League 2 match between Everton and Blackburn Rovers at Goodison Park on September 16, 2019 in Liverpool, England.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know

Register for EVERTON team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch