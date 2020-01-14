'Shades of Lukaku': Some Everton fans rave about 19-year-old with 'pace, power and finish'

Everton U23s striker and Goodison Park academy ace Ellis Simms continues to impress for the Toffees youngsters.

A number of Everton fans have been commenting on Twitter about Goodison Park academy prodigy Ellis Simms' latest heroics for the Toffees Under-23s.

The 19-year-old continues to go from strength to strength for Everton's youth sides, having followed up a "staggering personal campaign" for the U18s last time out with an impressive seven goals in 11 U23 appearances this term (Soccerway).

On Monday, Everton U23s were in action against their Arsenal counterparts at Southport and Simms scored twice in three minutes to cancel out Joseph Olowu's opener - the second a 40-yard charge after breaking clear of the Gunners defence before slotting a low shot under Matt Macey.

James Olayinka equalised to ensure both sides were level at the break, before Lewis Gibson then restored the hosts' lead midway through the second half, only for Matthew Smith to earn Arsenal to grab another goal back for Arsenal and ensure a share of the spoils in a 3-3 draw.

Simms' latest goal haul has left many Everton fans even more excited about his credentials, and calls for Carlo Ancelotti to give him some first-team minutes are growing ever louder on social media.

Here is some of the reaction to Simms' display on Twitter:

Great to see Simms stepping up at this level. Progressing nicely. — FL!NT (@DaveFlinton) January 13, 2020

Stop wasting Simms and get him loaned out to a league 1 club.



We know the usual pathway for someone of his talent. U23’s til they reach 21, by which time they’re sick of us — toffee boy andy (@toffee_boy_andy) January 13, 2020

If only our first team was this good... — Tom's (Very Strong) Opinions (@TomBeattie890) January 14, 2020

@ChrisPitchy shades of Lukaku at his best! :) — Head in the sand (@JohnPitchy) January 14, 2020

Greenwood is flying for United and Simms can't get a look in. Madness — Chris Laffey (@laffey31) January 14, 2020

Really looking forward to this lad banging them in for the first team. So long as the pathway is right, i cant see why he wont. — Matt ♿️ (@Matt_S_1982) January 14, 2020

How old is Simms, why have we never seen him in the Carabao or on the bench? — Saddened! (@rlfansSaddened) January 14, 2020

Get that lad in the first team — Simon Joseph Villiers (@simonjv91) January 14, 2020

Going to be some player Ellis Simms you know! Pace, power and finish! Can’t wait to see him in the first team! — Adam (@TurpoEFC) January 14, 2020