Quick links

Liverpool

Manchester City

Premier League

'Embarrassing, disgrace': Some fans fume at England's tweet about Liverpool's 29-year-old

John Verrall
Jordan Henderson of Liverpool FC during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool FC at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on January 11, 2020 in London, United Kingdom.
John Verrall Profile Pic
John Verrall

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Liverpool midfielder Jordan Henderson won the England Player of the Year award for 2019 ahead of Raheem Sterling.

Jordan Henderson of Liverpool FC during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool FC at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on January 11, 2020 in London, United Kingdom.

England fans have hit out at Liverpool’s Jordan Henderson, after he was announced as his country’s Player of the Year for 2019.

Henderson led Liverpool to success in the Champions League, and he has helped them stay unbeaten in the Premier League this term.

The midfielder has been central to Jurgen Klopp’s side’s success, with his performances earning great credit.

However, many England fans feel that Raheem Sterling had a greater claim to the award.

 

Sterling has enjoyed another excellent year at City, with Pep Guardiola’s men lifting the Premier League trophy last year.

Sterling has hit 20 goals across all competitions already this term, in just 30 games.

And Henderson being handed the England Player of the Year award ahead of Sterling has not gone down well with many supporters.

It may be that Liverpool’s success in the Premier League so far this season is ultimately what won Henderson the award.

Liverpool are currently 14 points clear of City in the league, and look well on their way to winning their first Premier League title.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
John Verrall Profile Pic

John Verrall

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

Register for LIVERPOOL team updates

Register for MANCHESTER CITY team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch