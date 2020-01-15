'Embarrassing, disgrace': Some fans fume at England's tweet about Liverpool's 29-year-old

Liverpool midfielder Jordan Henderson won the England Player of the Year award for 2019 ahead of Raheem Sterling.

England fans have hit out at Liverpool’s Jordan Henderson, after he was announced as his country’s Player of the Year for 2019.

Henderson led Liverpool to success in the Champions League, and he has helped them stay unbeaten in the Premier League this term.

The midfielder has been central to Jurgen Klopp’s side’s success, with his performances earning great credit.

However, many England fans feel that Raheem Sterling had a greater claim to the award.

Sterling has enjoyed another excellent year at City, with Pep Guardiola’s men lifting the Premier League trophy last year.

Sterling has hit 20 goals across all competitions already this term, in just 30 games.

And Henderson being handed the England Player of the Year award ahead of Sterling has not gone down well with many supporters.

It’s embarrassing on so many levels, Sterling all day long — Justyn Male (@maler10) January 14, 2020

The disgrace is getting too much. Shame shame shame. Sterling rubbed again — Marion (@Marion85978609) January 14, 2020

Sterling was robbed — Caolain Rennison (@Caolain_lee) January 15, 2020

He's done nothing for England, he won the CL which is great but sterling won every domestic trophy... IN ENGLAND. It's a no brainer, sterling deserved it. — Samuel Houghton (@Sam_DH_MCFC) January 15, 2020

Should've been sterling — Cameron (@CamH___) January 15, 2020

Hes good, but come on - raheem sterling (premier league winner last time) harry kane (most goals as captain) these are real achievements. Jordan Henderson's will come but we can celebrate that when it happens. — John Griffiths (@johngriffiths1) January 14, 2020

Wow how on earth has Sterling not got that! — Adam Sinclair (@avs_29) January 14, 2020

Liverpool fans voted for him as a joke mate, any logical football fan would have voted sterling. Rigged poll. — Samuel Houghton (@Sam_DH_MCFC) January 14, 2020

Sterling won every major trophy in England. The fact that only messi had more goal contributions than sterling in 2019 shows the level sterling was at — Alex (@kngstonesy) January 14, 2020

It may be that Liverpool’s success in the Premier League so far this season is ultimately what won Henderson the award.

Liverpool are currently 14 points clear of City in the league, and look well on their way to winning their first Premier League title.