West Brom reportedly want Championship rivals' £10m talisman but he will cost 'ludicrous' fee

Slaven Bilić, manager of West Bromwich Albion
Karlan Grant's Huddersfield Town displays suggest he is capable of firing Slaven Bilic's West Bromwich Albion to the Premier League.

Huddersfield Town's Karlan Grant

West Bromwich Albion are looking to raid Championship rivals Huddersfield Town for star striker Karlan Grant, according to the Birmingham Mail.

Slaven Bilic’s Baggies might be top of the table with the best goal-scoring record in the entire division but that has not stopped a whole host of strikers from home and abroad being linked with a January move to the Hawthorns.

Amid claims that Mislav Orsic, Mbwana Samatta and Dwight Gayle are on the radar, the Birmingham Mail have put a new name in the frame.

 

With 12 strikes in just 27 matches for a struggling Huddersfield side, Grant is one of the hottest number nines in the league at present and it should be no surprise that West Brom have renewed their interest in a player they tried and failed to sign from Charlton Athletic 12 months ago (Mail, 23 January, page 61).

Grant is a real penalty-box predator capable of finishing chances ruthlessly with either foot. He’s quick, strong and, at just 22 years of age, should only get better.

Karlan Grant of Huddersfield Town

The prospect of Grant, who is valued at £10 million (Sun, 4 October, page 61), lining up alongside Matheus Pereira and Matt Phillips at the Hawthorns should have West Brom supporters everywhere drooling. This feels like the sort of signing capable of making a dream return to the Premier League a vivid reality.

"You can never 100% guarantee (that Grant will stay),” Huddersfield’s head of football operations David Webb told the West Yorkshire Sports Daily Show (7 November, 6:00pm).

“Unless something ludicrous or out of this world comes it…any club in our position would look at it, obviously we'd discuss it and see where we are, but in an ideal world, no (he won’t leave).

“I would say (the offer) would have to be something pretty special."

Karlan Grant of Huddersfield Town

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

