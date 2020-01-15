Reported Rangers and Celtic target will cost £2m-plus; club allegedly adamant he won't go

Quick links

Dundee United goal-machine Lawrence Shankland has been linked with Rangers and Celtic.

Lawrence Shankland of Scotland celebrates after he scores his team's fourth goal during the UEFA Euro 2020 qualifier between Scotland and San Marino at Hampden Park on October 13, 2019 in...

Dundee United value Lawrence Shankland at over £2 million after his stunning start to the season with the Championship side determined to hang on to the Rangers and Celtic target, according to the Express.

A man who scored goals for fun at Ayr United last season has arguably enjoyed even a better campaign in 2019/20. As well as hitting the net 24 times in 24 games since joining Dundee United, this lethal number nine also marked his second international appearance with a maiden Scotland strike in the autumn – admittedly against the minnows of San Marino.

And, understandably, Shankland’s incredible statistics have alerted plenty of clubs on the lookout for a striker.

 

Celtic’s recruitment chief Nick Hammond watched on as the Glasgow-born goal-machine hit a hat-trick past Partick Thistle earlier this month, according to the Scottish Sun, with QPR also in attendance.

Rangers, Norwich, Brentford and Everton have shown an interest too, the Sun adds.

And, while a price-tag in excess of £2 million is unlikely to put off any deep-pocketed suitors, Dundee United are apparently ‘adamant’ that Shankland isn’t going anywhere.

The Tangerines are currently cruising to promotion from the second tier, sitting 17 points clear of Inverness, although the job is not done yet.

Lawrence Shankland of St Mirren misses a fine chance during the BETFRED Cup Group Stage between St Mirren and Edinburgh City at St Mirren Park on July 30, 2016 in Paisley, Scotland.

Rangers are seemingly looking for a striker to provide competition for Alfredo Morelos and Jermain Defoe, although it remains to be seen whether Celtic are now in the race, having completed the signing of Patryk Klimala this week.

The fact that Hammond watched Shankland as recently as Saturday, however, suggests that he is still on the radar.

Scotland's forward Lawrence Shankland (L) shoots to score their fourth goal during the Euro 2020 football qualification match between Scotland and San Marino at Hampden Park, Glasgow on...

