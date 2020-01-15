Report: Wolves interested in £50m and £20m stars, but they are too expensive

Hull City's Jarrod Bowen and Atletico Madrid's Thomas Lemar are reportedly on Wolverhampton Wanderers' radar but a Premier League switch looks unlikely.

Jarrod Bowen and Thomas Lemar are unlikely to end the month as Wolverhampton Wanderers players, according to Wolves Bite, with the Hull City and Atletico Madrid stars too expensive for the time being.

In Chinese billionaires Fosun International, Wolves might have some of the most ambitious owners in the game but that does not mean arguably the Premier League’s best run team are going to throw cash around a la the proverbial kid in a candy store.

The Black Country giants have gone from the middle of the Championship to the upper echelons of the Premier League thanks to some astute, considered additions with Ruben Neves, Diogo Jota, Rui Patricio and co proving to be some of the most inspired bargains in English football.

And, with deals for Bowen and Lemar likely to break the bank, Wolves are happy to put both on the back-burner right now.

Reports had suggested over the weekend that super-agent Jorge Mendes had opened the door for a £50 million World Cup winner to join Nuno’s already impressive squad, with Lemar struggling to replicate his majestic Monaco displays under Diego Simeone in Madrid.

But Wolves, it is reported, have decided against a deal with Atletico demanding that any club keen to take Lemar on loan have to stump up 100 per cent of his wages.

In the case of Bowen, however, Wolves are reluctant to pay £20 million for a player who is yet to prove himself at a higher level than the Championship. With 17 goals this season, and 22 last, the Hull star could have potentially replaced Patrick Cutrone at Molineux but Wolves, it seems, feel that he is not worth his eye-watering price-tag.