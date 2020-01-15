Quick links

Wolverhampton Wanderers

Hull City

Premier League

Report: Wolves interested in £50m and £20m stars, but they are too expensive

Danny Owen
Nuno Espirito Santo the manager
Danny Owens Profile
Danny Owen

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Hull City's Jarrod Bowen and Atletico Madrid's Thomas Lemar are reportedly on Wolverhampton Wanderers' radar but a Premier League switch looks unlikely.

Thomas Lemar of France poses with the Champions World Cup trophy after the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia Final between France and Croatia at Luzhniki Stadium on July 15, 2018 in Moscow,...

Jarrod Bowen and Thomas Lemar are unlikely to end the month as Wolverhampton Wanderers players, according to Wolves Bite, with the Hull City and Atletico Madrid stars too expensive for the time being.

In Chinese billionaires Fosun International, Wolves might have some of the most ambitious owners in the game but that does not mean arguably the Premier League’s best run team are going to throw cash around a la the proverbial kid in a candy store.

The Black Country giants have gone from the middle of the Championship to the upper echelons of the Premier League thanks to some astute, considered additions with Ruben Neves, Diogo Jota, Rui Patricio and co proving to be some of the most inspired bargains in English football.

 

And, with deals for Bowen and Lemar likely to break the bank, Wolves are happy to put both on the back-burner right now.

Reports had suggested over the weekend that super-agent Jorge Mendes had opened the door for a £50 million World Cup winner to join Nuno’s already impressive squad, with Lemar struggling to replicate his majestic Monaco displays under Diego Simeone in Madrid.

Thomas Lemar during La Liga match between Club Atletico de Madrid and CA Osasuna at Wanda Metropolitano on December 14, 2019 in Madrid, Spain .

But Wolves, it is reported, have decided against a deal with Atletico demanding that any club keen to take Lemar on loan have to stump up 100 per cent of his wages.

In the case of Bowen, however, Wolves are reluctant to pay £20 million for a player who is yet to prove himself at a higher level than the Championship. With 17 goals this season, and 22 last, the Hull star could have potentially replaced Patrick Cutrone at Molineux but Wolves, it seems, feel that he is not worth his eye-watering price-tag.

Jarrod Bowen of Hull City celebrates after his team's third goal during the FA Cup Third Round match between Rotherham United and Hull City at The New York Stadium on January 04, 2020 in...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Danny Owens Profile

Danny Owen

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch