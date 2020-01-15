Report: Wolves are hoping to finally sign £27m Champions League winner

Liverpool hero Divock Origi reportedly turned down a move to Premier League high-flyers Wolverhampton Wanderers in 2018 but will Nuno ever get his man?

Wolverhampton Wanderers are still interested in Liverpool’s Champions League hero Divock Origi, according to Wolves Bite, despite being rejected by the Belgium international in the summer of 2018.

Origi might not be one of the first names on Jurgen Klopp’s team sheet but a man for the big occasion has proven to be an invaluable squad member for Liverpool over the last 12 months or so.

The 24-year-old super sub famously netted vital goals against Everton, Newcastle and Barcelona last season, before sealing a sixth European title for the Merseyside giants with a clinical finish against Tottenham Hotspur in Madrid.

So, when lifting the Champions League trophy into the sky, Origi would have been harbouring few regrets about turning down a £22 million move to Molineux in August 2018 (Liverpool Echo).

But Wolves are not prepared to give up yet in their pursuit of a versatile forward who, despite being just 24 years of age, seems to have been around forever. Nuno Espirito Santo is ‘confident’ of welcoming new players to the Black Country this month and, after Patrick Cutrone returned to Italy, Origi would be welcomed with open arms.

Yet if the former Lille starlet had no interest in joining Wolves in 2018, when he find himself stuck in Liverpool’s reserves, what are the chances of him turning his back on Klopp and co with a first-ever Premier League title looking like an inevitability?

Origi, valued at £27 million, might struggle for minutes between now and May but he has a chance to make history at Anfield. And who would bet against Origi scoring the goal which secures Liverpool's first top flight title since 1990?