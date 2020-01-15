Quick links

West Bromwich Albion

Championship

Report: West Brom will bid £5m for prolific forward who could replace 21-year-old

Danny Owen
Slaven Bilić, manager of West Bromwich Albion looks on prior to the Sky Bet Championship match between West Bromwich Albion and Brentford at The Hawthorns on December 21, 2019 in West...
Danny Owens Profile
Danny Owen

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Mislav Orsic's stunning displays for Dinamo Zagreb could reportedly see him join Slaven Bilic's Championship leaders West Bromwich Albion.

Mislav Orsic of GNK Dinamo Zagreb celebrates after scoring a goal during a UEFA Champions League group C match between GNK Dinamo and Atalanta B.C. at Maksimir Stadium on September 18,...

West Bromwich Albion are willing to offer Dinamo Zagreb £5 million for the prolific Mislav Orsic, according to Jutarnji List, with Slaven Bilic hoping to link up with a fellow Croatian at the Hawthorns.

With just four months left in the Championship campaign, the Baggies look good for a return to the Premier League with a seven point gap between themselves in first and Brentford in third.

But a five game win-less run does have some supporters wringing their hands, fretting about the prospect of a dramatic collapse in the business end of a campaign that promised so much. West Brom have scored just five times in those five matches and, as it stands, none of the players at Bilic’s disposal have more than seven league goals to their name.

 

So Orsic could be the sort of signing who takes the Baggies to the next level.

Not only has the Croatian international fired home 19 goals in 26 games for Dinamo Zagreb in 2019/20, he even notched a Champions League hat-trick on his competition debut against Atalanta in September.

Mislav orsic of Dinamo Zagreb celebrates a goal during the UEFA Champions League group C match between Shakhtar Donetsk and Dinamo Zagreb at Metalist Stadium on October 22, 2019 in Kharkov,...

According to Jutarnji List, West Brom are hoping that £5 million is enough to seal the deal. But with Zagreb demanding closer to £8.5 million, the two clubs remain some way apart in their valuation.

Interestingly, the report adds that Bilic sees Orsic, who is at his best when coming in from the left, as a potential replacement for Grady Diangana, should the in-form loanee be re-called by West Ham before the end of the month.

“If we need him, there’s no problem bringing him back, Hammers boss David Moyes rather ominously told the Birmingham Mail recently.

Grady Diangana of West Bromwich Albion and Morgan Fox of Sheffield Wednesday during the Sky Bet Championship match between West Bromwich Albion and Sheffield Wednesday at The Hawthorns on...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Danny Owens Profile

Danny Owen

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch