Report: West Brom will bid £5m for prolific forward who could replace 21-year-old

Mislav Orsic's stunning displays for Dinamo Zagreb could reportedly see him join Slaven Bilic's Championship leaders West Bromwich Albion.

West Bromwich Albion are willing to offer Dinamo Zagreb £5 million for the prolific Mislav Orsic, according to Jutarnji List, with Slaven Bilic hoping to link up with a fellow Croatian at the Hawthorns.

With just four months left in the Championship campaign, the Baggies look good for a return to the Premier League with a seven point gap between themselves in first and Brentford in third.

But a five game win-less run does have some supporters wringing their hands, fretting about the prospect of a dramatic collapse in the business end of a campaign that promised so much. West Brom have scored just five times in those five matches and, as it stands, none of the players at Bilic’s disposal have more than seven league goals to their name.

So Orsic could be the sort of signing who takes the Baggies to the next level.

Not only has the Croatian international fired home 19 goals in 26 games for Dinamo Zagreb in 2019/20, he even notched a Champions League hat-trick on his competition debut against Atalanta in September.

According to Jutarnji List, West Brom are hoping that £5 million is enough to seal the deal. But with Zagreb demanding closer to £8.5 million, the two clubs remain some way apart in their valuation.

Interestingly, the report adds that Bilic sees Orsic, who is at his best when coming in from the left, as a potential replacement for Grady Diangana, should the in-form loanee be re-called by West Ham before the end of the month.

“If we need him, there’s no problem bringing him back,” Hammers boss David Moyes rather ominously told the Birmingham Mail recently.