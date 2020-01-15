Quick links

Report: Southampton join Premier League rivals in race to sign £6m Englishman

Fulham's Championship left-back Joe Bryan is reportedly a target for Nigel Pearson's Watford and Ralph Hasenhuttl's Saints.

Southampton have joined Watford in showing interest in Fulham left-back Joe Bryan, according to the Daily Mail.

These days, most clubs want at least two reliable options for each position so the fact that Ryan Bertrand remains the only top quality left-back at St Mary’s is a concern for a side who, despite a dramatic return to form in recent weeks, are not out of the relegation woods just yet.

Cedric Soares and Yan Valery have both filled in on the left under Ralph Hasenhuttl but they are far more comfortable on the opposition flank, while long-time benchwarmer Matt Targett was sold to Aston Villa over the summer.

 

So Bryan, one of the finest full-backs in the Football League, would fill a gap in Hasenhuttl’s squad should he choose Southampton over Premier League rivals Watford.

The former Bristol City flyer, a £6 million signing for The Cottagers in 2018, has produced 16 assists in his last three-and-a-half Championship campaigns with his boundless energy and pinpoint crosses making him a big hit wherever he goes.

Fulham manager Scott Parker has even deployed Bryan in a more attacking position of late, with the 26-year-old capable of playing as an orthodox left-back or in an advanced wing-back role.

The West London outfit will not let one of their key players leave on the cheap, however, with Fulham jostling to earn promotion back to the Premier League.

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

