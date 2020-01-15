Report: Mikel Arteta wants Arsenal to sign £90m-rated Premier League star

James Maddison's staggering form for Brendan Rodgers' Leicester City has reportedly seen his transfer value soar to £90 million.

Mikel Arteta is keen to work with James Maddison at Arsenal, according to the Sun (15 January, page 55), although the Leicester City star will set the Gunners back a club-record £90 million.

The Gunners might have won just two out of five games since a former captain returned to North London but anyone who watched Arteta’s Arsenal in action will tell you that the performances have been far more impressive than the results suggest.

Crucially, the former Manchester City coach appears to be getting a tune out of Mesut Ozil at last, though the revival of a German enigma has not stopped Arteta from scouring the market for another creative midfielder.

And, according to The Sun, Maddison has emerged as a target for Arsenal’s new boss after 18 superb months in the blue of Leicester.

The 23-year-old has nine goals to his name this season, more than any of the midfielder’s currently on The Gunners’ books, and no player in the Premier League has found the net so frequently from outside the box since the start of 2018/19.

A superb passer of the ball with a pinpoint set-piece in his locker, Maddison could potentially fill the void created by Aaron Ramsey’s acrimonious move to Juventus last summer, while reflecting Arteta's desire to bring control and class back to a misfit Arsenal midfield.

But with The Sun reporting that Leicester want a staggering £90 million for their prized asset, some £70 million more than they paid Norwich City almost two years ago, it remains to be seen whether Arsenal are willing to back Arteta to the tune of a club-record signing.