Report: Middlesbrough agree deal to sign 26-year-old for eight-figure sum

Dejan Stojanovic of St Gallen is reportedly Championship bound as Boro look to replace West Ham United new boy Darren Randolph.

St Gallen goalkeeper Dejan Stojanovic has agreed a £1 million move to Middlesbrough, according to TEAMtalk, after Darren Randolph sealed his return to West Ham United on Wednesday morning.

After undergoing the ‘longest medical in football history’ (Jonathan Woodgate's words, not ours) experienced Ireland international Randolph was officially unveiled by a club he left two-and-a-half years ago.

West Ham have paid £4 million to bring the veteran shot-stopper back to the London Stadium. But it seems that Boro won’t have to wait too long in order to replace arguably the Championship’s best goalkeeper in 2018/19.

TEAMtalk reports that Stojanovic has agreed personal terms with the Riverside outfit and could seal a £1 million move to the north east of England before the week is out.

At 26, Stojanovic is a far younger than Randolph and will arrive with an excellent reputation. He has shone during four seasons with St Gallen, establishing himself as one of Swiss football’s most reliable custodians since joining from Bologna in 2016.

Sporting director Alain Sutter confirmed to Tagblatt last week that Middlesbrough had made an approach for Stojanovic and it seems only a matter of time now before a deal is done.

The former Macedonia U21 international will compete with highly-rated youngster Aynsley Pears (below) and experienced Spaniard Thomas Meijas for a place in Woodgate’s starting XI.