Report: Middlesbrough agree deal to sign 26-year-old for eight-figure sum

Danny Owen
Jonathan Woodgate assistant coach of Middlesbrough during the Premier League match between Chelsea and Middlesbrough at Stamford Bridge on May 8, 2017 in London, England.
Dejan Stojanovic of St Gallen is reportedly Championship bound as Boro look to replace West Ham United new boy Darren Randolph.

goalkeeper Dejan Stojanovic of FC St. Gallen controls the ball during the pre-season friendly match between FC St. Gallen and VfL Bochum at Sportanlage Rheinau on July 9, 2019 in St...

St Gallen goalkeeper Dejan Stojanovic has agreed a £1 million move to Middlesbrough, according to TEAMtalk, after Darren Randolph sealed his return to West Ham United on Wednesday morning.

After undergoing the ‘longest medical in football history’ (Jonathan Woodgate's words, not ours) experienced Ireland international Randolph was officially unveiled by a club he left two-and-a-half years ago.

West Ham have paid £4 million to bring the veteran shot-stopper back to the London Stadium. But it seems that Boro won’t have to wait too long in order to replace arguably the Championship’s best goalkeeper in 2018/19.

 

TEAMtalk reports that Stojanovic has agreed personal terms with the Riverside outfit and could seal a £1 million move to the north east of England before the week is out.

At 26, Stojanovic is a far younger than Randolph and will arrive with an excellent reputation. He has shone during four seasons with St Gallen, establishing himself as one of Swiss football’s most reliable custodians since joining from Bologna in 2016.

Dejan Stojanovic goal keeper of Bologna FC in action during the pre-season friendly match between Bologna FC and Mezzolara on August 4, 2012 in Sestola near Modena, Italy.

Sporting director Alain Sutter confirmed to Tagblatt last week that Middlesbrough had made an approach for Stojanovic and it seems only a matter of time now before a deal is done.

The former Macedonia U21 international will compete with highly-rated youngster Aynsley Pears (below) and experienced Spaniard Thomas Meijas for a place in Woodgate’s starting XI.

Aynsley Pears celebrates Boro's seconbd goal during the Sky Bet Championship match between Middlesbrough and Derby County at the Riverside Stadium, Middlesbrough on Saturday 11th January...

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

