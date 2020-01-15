Report: Celtic target will bid farewell to current club today; £2m move close

Bnei Yahuda midfielder Ismaila Soro is reportedly on the verge of joining Patryk Klimala at Neil Lennon's Scottish Premiership champions Celtic.

Ismaila Soro is expected to play his final game for Bnei Yahuda tonight with the Ivory Coast international closing in on a move to Celtic, according to the Daily Record.

Neil Lennon’s Hoops have already brought one little-known youngster to Glasgow this month and it seems that an Israel-based midfielder is set to follow in the footsteps of £3.5 million Polish striker Patryk Klimala.

Elisha Levy, Yahuda’s new manager, claimed earlier in the week that he was expecting Soro to leave before the end of the month with the 21-year-old having agreed to join Celtic in a deal worth around £2 million.

Interest from Belgian champions Genk has complicated matters, via Sky Sports, but it seems that Celtic are still leading the chase for a tireless, tough-tackling player who has been likened to French World Cup winner N’Golo Kante.

And the Record claims that Soro will bid an emotional farewell to Bnei Yahuda tonight after a clash with Hapoel Afula in the Israeli State Cup.

Like former Jagiellonia starlet Klimala, fellow 21-year-old Soro looks like the sort of inspired, low-cost addition that Celtic have made their trademark over the years.

Few had heard of Victor Wanyama, Virgil van Dijk, Moussa Dembele, Kristoffer Ajer and co before they pulled on the green and white stripes and Celtic will be hoping that the next man through the door is capable of replacing ageing skipper Scott Brown in the years to come.